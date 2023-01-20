Australian Open: Andy Murray's incredible comeback victory that finished after 4am

Sprinting back and forth across the baseline, Andy Murray wins incredible point that typifies his marathon fightback.

Former world No.1 Andy Murray has shown Thanasi Kokkinakis who's boss, grinding out a gob-smacking five-set comeback victory to earn a spot in the Australian Open third round.

Winning the opening two sets and leading 5-2 in the third, Kokkinakis looked on track to complete a rare daily treble by Australian men, with Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur earlier banking rousing second round wins.

But instead the South Australian was left heart-broken with the Scot spoiling the party with a 4-6 6-7 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 7-5 defeat which lasted five hours 45 minutes – the second longest in Australian Open history that finished just after 6am (New Zealand time).

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Andy Murray has completed an epic comeback victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis that finished after 4am.

A large crowd stayed at Margaret Court Arena until the death, the match threatening the record for the latest grand slam finish which was a 4.34am (after 6am NZT) epic in 2008 at Melbourne Park when Lleyton Hewitt trumped Marcos Bagdahtis.

READ MORE:

* Heckler and hamstring trouble can't stop Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

* Michael Venus wins through to second round at Australian Open as fellow Kiwi Erin Routliffe exits

* Fuming French star Jeremy Chardy accuses umpire of lying in extraordinary Australian Open tirade

* Australian Open: Coco Gauff beats Emma Raducanu in battle of the young guns

* Metal-hip Andy Murray records biggest win in years in five-set epic at Australian Open



With his early career ravaged by injury, Kokkinakis had never previously gone past the Open second round, only once before reaching the third round at a grand slam with that high coming back in 2015 at the French Open.

It looked like his fortunes would change but never-say-die Murray refused to stay on script.

Ng Han Guan/AP A frustrated Thanasi Kokkinakis has blown a huge lead over Andy Murray.

Kokkinakis struggled to close out the first three sets, blowing five set points in the second before taking it in a tiebreak, and in the third he led 5-2.

The 26-year-old temporarily lost the plot when leading 2-0 in the third when he received a time violation on his serve after restarting his action when a fan called out.

A furious Kokkinakis stormed toward the chair umpire, remonstrating and saying it was payback because the umpire "felt bad" about giving Murray an earlier one.

Kokkinakis then lost the game as he failed to put away four overheads after Murray scrambled madly, with the Australian smashing his racquet into the court and earning a code violation.

Three-time major winner Murray, ranked 66, then used the chaos to consolidate, levelling at 2-2.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Andy Murray has completed the most remarkable comeback to advance to the third round.

Kokkinakis managed to regroup, with his firepower giving him the chance to serve for the match at 5-4. However, another wobble allowed the wily Scot back in and the home hope surrendered the tiebreak with a wild volley.

Despite competing with a metal hip, Murray showed no signs of slowing down and dominated the fourth to put the match on level terms.

The pair went toe-to-toe in the fifth set, at 3-3 Kokkinakis saving four break points to stay on serve.

He then saved another four at 5-5, but Murray fired a forehand winner to conjure the break, allowing him to serve out the match.