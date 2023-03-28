Catherine, Princess of Wales, could present Wimbledon trophy to a Russian

The Princess of Wales intends to continue with the tradition of presenting the Wimbledon singles trophies this year regardless of whether the champions are from Russia or Belarus.

Despite concerns over a high-profile member of the royal family handing over the silverware during the invasion of Ukraine by military forces from Russia and Belarus, sources have said that the princess plans to fulfil her duties as the All England Club's patron.

Wimbledon organisers are expected to lift the ban on entrants from Russia and Belarus in the next two weeks. Players from both nations will be permitted to compete as neutral competitors, with no mention of where they hail from beside their names on scoreboards and television graphics.

The All England Club has kept Kensington Palace updated during the long decision-making process. While there were initial concerns among some club officials about the propaganda that could potentially be derived from the princess standing on Centre Court alongside a champion from Russia or Belarus, there has been no indication from the palace that she will not attend the women's singles final on July 15 and the men's singles final on July 16.

READ MORE:

* Elena Rybakina claims maiden Grand Slam title with Wimbledon win over Ons Jabeur

* Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for seventh Wimbledon title

* Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 'had panic attack' after talking to Women's Tennis chief



Last year the princess presented the women's singles trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, to a player born in Moscow. Elena Rybakina, 23, was allowed to compete in the 2022 championships because she has represented Kazakhstan since 2018. "She congratulated me," Rybakina said. "She said that I played really well. I was in shock so maybe half [of it] I didn't hear. But for sure she was super nice. It was amazing to get the trophy from her."

The possibility of a champion from Russia or Belarus this year is not low. Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian world No 2, leads a group of 13 female players from both nations inside the world's top 100. She reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021 and is considered the bookmakers' third-favourite behind Poland's Iga Swiatek and Rybakina.

Alastair Grant/AP Kate, Princess of Wales, in the Royal box on Centre Court during Wimbledon last year.

Sabalenka became tennis's first neutral grand-slam singles champion at January's Australian Open, after which video footage emerged of Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, toasting Sabelanka's victory with a shot of vodka. "Now Aryna has everything," Lukashenko said as he sat at a table with fruits, flowers and a small dog sitting alongside the plates. "We need to wish her personal happiness, health and new victories. Aryna, to you."

Daniil Medvedev, the world No 5 and 2019 US Open champion from Russia, is the fourth-favourite in the men's event, although he has never gone beyond the round of 16 (in 2021) at Wimbledon. He is one of four male top-100 players from Russia and Belarus.

Alastair Grant/AP The Duchess of Cambridge, now the Princess of Wales, presents the Wimbledon trophy to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

The practice of a royal family member presenting the trophy on Centre Court originated in 1949 when the Duchess of Kent, then the president of the All England Club, consented to giving the "photographers a break" by walking down from the Royal Box to congratulate the American champion Ted Schroeder. This was so well received that it became an annual tradition from 1954 onwards.

The princess took over from Queen Elizabeth II as the All England Club's patron in 2017. The Queen relinquished her position in 2016 after 64 years, during which she rarely attended the championships. She famously presented the trophy to Great Britain's Virginia Wade in the silver jubilee year of 1977, but did not return for another 33 years. In her absence the Duke and Duchess of Kent took on the silverware duties.

The princess has been far more active in the role as a keen tennis fan. As well as attending finals, she memorably sat on Court 14 for a first-round match involving Britain's Harriet Dart in 2014.

Wimbledon was the only major tournament to ban players from Russia and Belarus last year, and the All England Club chairman, Ian Hewitt, made clear his concerns about a champion being from either country at a time of war.

"We would risk their success or participation at Wimbledon being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime - which we could not accept," Hewitt said.

The attitude shift of organisers this year comes after 12 months of Russians and Belarusians competing on the men's and women's tours as neutral athletes without making any pro-war gestures. British tennis as a whole had also come under considerable pressure from the ATP and WTA with more than £1 million (NZ$1.98m) of fines for last year's ban and the threat of the LTA's expulsion from tour membership should the ban continue this year.

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON