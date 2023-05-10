'What century were they living in?': Madrid Open faces further sexism claims

Victoria Azarenka is amongst players calling out Madrid Open for mistreatment of women.

Madrid Open organisers are facing further claims of sexism after the finalists in the women’s doubles competition were denied the opportunity to make a presentation speech.

American Jessica Pegula, who played at the 2020 ASB Classic, has criticised the organisers after the finalists in the men’s and women’s singles and the men’s doubles tournament were able to address the crowd, but the women’s doubles weren’t, the BBC reported.

“I don't know what century everyone was living in when they made that decision,” said 29-year-old Pegula.

“Or how they had a conversation and decided, 'Wow, this is a great decision and there's going to be no-backlash against this'.

Seth Wenig/AP Jessica Pegula has criticised Madrid Open organisers for not allowing the women’s doubles finalists to speak post-match.

“I've never heard in my life we wouldn't be able to speak. It was really disappointing. In a US$10,000 (NZ$16,000) final you would speak.

“It spoke for itself. We were upset when it happened and told during the trophy ceremony we weren't able to speak. It kind of proved a point.”

Pegula and Coco Gauff lost to Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Sunday (local time).

Following the match, Gauff wrote on social media: “Twitter format doesn't allow me to say everything I would've said during the speech if we had one.”

Meanwhile Azarenka said it was “hard to explain” to her young son Leo why she was not able to talk to him via a victory speech.

World No 7 Ons Jabeur, who didn’t play in Madrid, described the situation as “sad and unacceptable”.

Madrid Open organisers said they would not comment on the matter.

Equal prizemoney is offered at Madrid, with the doubles winners sharing $657,000. Singles champions win nearly $2 million. World No 3 Pegula shared $350,000 with Gauff as runners-up.

Julian Finney/Getty Images The Madrid Open faced a backlash for replacing ball girls and boys with models.

It’s the latest of several accusations of sexism lobbed at the Madrid Open – considered one of the most prestigious tournaments outside the grand slams – in the past few days after organisers replaced ball boys and girls with models.

Female models were originally adorned in crop tops and short skirts, but their uniforms changed for the men’s final on Sunday after complaints, including from Spain’s secretary of state for equality, Soledad Murillo, who said that the uniforms were “fomented clear discrimination towards women”, The Independent reported.

The ball boys for women’s matches wore polo shirts and longer shorts.

Pilar Calvo, spokesperson for The Association for Women in Professional Sports, told Spanish outlet Público the uniforms “feminised way of treating girls versus guys who don’t dress like that”.

“In the end, it is a form of sexist violence that is so widespread because people don’t even notice it.”

Then, birthday cakes were an example of how women’s players are treated differently.

A three-tiered birthday cake was presented to men’s world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz on centre court on Friday after he won his semifinal to mark his 20th birthday.

In comparison, women’s world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who won the title on Saturday, was given a single tiered cake on Friday when she turned 25.

A fan on Twitter described the difference in cakes as “astounding” and “misogyny”. In response, Azarenka said: “Couldn't be more accurate on the treatment.”

Madrid Open tournament director Feliciano Lopez said he was “surprised” by her reaction and defended the decision.