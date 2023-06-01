Novak Djokovic coy on reason behind 'Iron Man' impersonation at French Open

Novak Djokovic spills the beans on "the biggest secret of his career", but many people remain sceptical about the metal on his chest.

So what exactly was that metal-looking object about the size of a bottle cap that was taped to Novak Djokovic's chest at the French Open?

He was asked about it. He didn't give a straight answer.

During the changeover between the end of the first set and the start of the second during the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics at Roland Garros on Wednesday night (Thursday NZT), Djokovic removed his reddish polo shirt and swapped it for another.

Nothing out of the ordinary there, especially after a set that lasted one and a half hours.

Here's what was unusual: TV cameras in Court Philippe Chatrier zoomed in on an item that was placed right in the middle of Djokovic's chest. Commentators on Tennis Channel's broadcast joked about it having something to do with the Marvel Comics character Iron Man, portrayed on the big screen by Robert Downey Jr.

Thibault Camus/AP Novak Djokovic was in a playful mood when it came to discussing what appeared to be metal object taped to his chest.

Maybe someone told Djokovic about that observation.

Because that was the faux explanation the 36-year-old father of two offered when a reporter wanted him to explain precisely what that thing really was.

“When I was a kid I liked Iron Man a lot, so I try to impersonate Iron Man," Djokovic said with a smile.

And then he went a step further.

“My team delivers an incredibly efficient nanotechnology to help me deliver my best on the court, so that’s the biggest secret of my career,” Djokovic said sarcastically. "If it wasn’t for that, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Hmmmm.

Perhaps a sequel to this saga will come on Friday (Saturday NZT). That's when Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a third title at the French Open – and what would be a men's-record 23rd major championship overall, breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal – when he faces No. 29 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.