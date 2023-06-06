Man accused of stealing Nick Kyrgios’ Tesla at gunpoint pleads not guilty

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it in Canberra.

A man accused of threatening Nick Kyrgios’ mother at gunpoint before stealing the tennis star’s car has pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges against him.

A police statement of facts released by the ACT Magistrates Court alleges Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila, opened the door of the family’s Canberra home at 8.30am on May 1 to the black-clad man brandishing a long-arm rifle and demanding the keys to the Wimbledon finalist’s green Tesla.

According to the police allegations, she handed the man the keys to her son’s car. However, when he climbed into the driver’s seat, she ran back inside screaming for help and managed to lock the front door.

Defence lawyer Jan de Bruin told magistrate Glenn Theakston on Tuesday morning his 32-year-old client pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him, which included aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

The man, who is on remand, will return to court on July 18.

Court documents say Kyrgios’ mother was “visibly shaken and frightened” after the incident and told police she feared he was going to “return to the house and blow a hole in the door”.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track the stolen vehicle, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track the vehicle and relay the location to police. He was also able to limit the speed of the car to 80kph.

Police pursued the car for a short time before arresting the man at a home in Ainslie. The man was Tasered and taken to hospital for treatment.

The car was returned to Kyrgios with a smashed window from the police struggle. The family has since asked police for extra security.