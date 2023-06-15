Tennis star Nick Kyrgios contemplated suicide after loss at Wimbledon in 2019

Nick Kyrgios reacts during his second round match against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2019.

Warning: This content may be distressing to some readers.

Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios said he "genuinely contemplated" suicide after being beaten at Wimbledon in 2019.

The Australian said he wore a white arm sleeve during his second-round loss to Rafael Nadal to cover up evidence of self-harm, and then spent time in a psychiatric hospital in London.

“I was drinking, abusing drugs, I hated the kind of person I was," he said in the second series of the Netflix documentary Break Point.

"I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, OK, I can't keep doing this. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems."

The 28-year-old, who has often attracted headlines for his run-ins with umpires and spectators, posted on Instagram last year about his mental health, saying he had had "suicidal thoughts" and "struggled to get out of bed" in 2019.

"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," he says in the documentary, due to be released later this month.

"That pressure, having that 'all eyes on you' expectation, I couldn't deal with it. I hated the kind of person I was. I lost my relationship with my family, pushed all my close friends away.

"You could tell I was hurting. My whole arm was covered in scars. That's why I actually got my arm sleeve, to cover it all."

The post on Instagram said he was "proud to say I've completely turned myself around" and that he doesn't "take one moment for granted".

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Nick Kyrgios lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round at Wimbledon in 2019.

Kyrgios lost in the final of Wimbledon last year to Novak Djokovic and then suffered a knee injury which later required surgery.

He returned to the court this week, losing to China's Wu Yibing in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open in Germany as he struggled with his mobility and knee pain.

Kyrgios seemed reluctant to chase balls around the court and during the changeover after the third game of the second set, he was overheard saying to his team, "I feel my knee every point. I can't walk without pain." He then put his head in his hands.

Where to get help