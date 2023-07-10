Wimbledon fans get umpire's warning for opening champagne during match

The umpire told fans not to open their champagne bottles when a player was serving in a Wimbledon women's singles match.

Fan misbehaviour threatened to bubble over at Wimbledon during a women’s singles match overnight (NZ time).

Just hours after a fan invaded the field in Mendoza and was tripped by All Blacks captain Sam Cane, spectators at the famed tennis Grand Slam event were told to put a cork in it by an Australian umpire.

As Anastasia Potapova was about to serve early in her third-round match against teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, umpire John Blom announced: “Ladies and gentlemen... please, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve."

Potapova smiled and nodded her head in approval as chuckles resonated around Court 3 from the patrons of the All England Club.

A TV commentator called the umpire’s gentle admonishment “the most Wimbledon warning I ever heard.”

The All England Club’s rules state that “all corked bottles, including bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, must be opened prior to being taken into the stands of any court.”

David Ramos/Getty Images Spectators have champagne, strawberries and cream on 'Murray Mound' during Wimbledon in 2017.

In 2019, a cork flew onto the court during a men’s singles match between Benoit Paire and Jiri Vesely.

A let was called and the umpire at the time said: “Ladies and gentlemen … enjoy your champagne, but please don’t open it on the court please.”