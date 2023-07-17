Tennis now has the icon it needed in Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz

ANALYSIS: The torch is passed. And rarely, if ever, has tennis looked so luminously aflame. Carlos Alcaraz has, through his usurping of Novak Djokovic in four hours and 42 minutes of frenzied Centre Court theatre, become not just the champion the sport craved but the icon it needed. For the first time since 2002, Wimbledon’s golden Challenge Cup rests not in the hands of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray. Instead, it belongs to one gloriously self-assured Spaniard whose future greatness knows no bounds.

Serving for the title here is an experience that even multiple winners are meant to find oppressive. Except Alcaraz treated the final act with the brio he has made his trademark, luring Djokovic to the net with one ravishing drop shot and then lobbing the ball back over his head. At 20 years old, he was playing his opponent, the game’s one supposedly insuperable force, like a puppeteer. One touch volley and two thunderous serves later, he lay crumpled on the turf in bliss, while everyone from Brad Pitt to King Felipe VI of Spain rose to salute this nerveless wünderkind.

Alcaraz, the youngest men’s champion since Boris Becker, still describes himself as a “boy”. But such is his charm, he betrays barely a hint of callowness. Where he combines ingenuity with blistering power in his play, he exudes modesty and diplomacy whenever he has a microphone in hand. No sooner did he grasp his status as the master of all he surveyed than he promised his august audience never to forget his All England Club membership card, recalling how even Federer had been denied entry recently by an overzealous security guard.

He had this place bewitched. While Djokovic, exasperated at the lack of love, ran the gamut of provocative gestures, blowing the crowd the most bitterly ironic of kisses before totalling his racket on a net post, Alcaraz laid claim to higher ground. On the many occasions when Djokovic slipped on the grass, the youngster came forward in genuine concern for his welfare. As the Serb tested patience with a seven-minute bathroom break, Alcaraz bounced around on the balls of his feet, ready to resume the duel. There could not have been a more obvious sentimental favourite than if we had been watching in his grandfather’s living room in Murcia.

The robes of tennis nobility rest easily on Alcaraz’s muscled shoulders. Prince George and Princess Charlotte left little doubt who they were supporting, throwing out their arms in joy when Djokovic netted his last sliced backhand. Except this was a victory celebrated far beyond the realm of royalty. When Alcaraz emerged on Centre Court’s south-west balcony with the trophy, the carpet of people stretched all across Wimbledon’s manicured acres, all wanting to bear witness to a true generational shift.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz kisses the the Wimbledon trophy.

This was an epochal moment, a day when the pre-eminent young talent decided he had seen enough of the elder statesman stockpiling prizes for fun. So much was at stake for Djokovic in this match: a 24th major to join Margaret Court on the all-time list, an eighth Wimbledon triumph to equal Federer, a pursuit of the calendar Grand Slam. But Alcaraz would have none of it, putting as dramatic a dent in Djokovic’s supremacy as he left in that defenceless net post.

While Djokovic said that he looked forward to many more battles with this thrilling prodigy, history would suggest his view is optimistic. The dethroned champion is 36, with his period of potential dominance fast dwindling. This is Alcaraz’s world now, as you can tell from the commercial suitors fluttering towards him like moths to a lantern. Quite apart from his friendship with Anna Wintour, he has a lucrative deal with Louis Vuitton. But you hope that he will not go all Hollywood just yet. Far better that he remains, in the words of the proprietor at Cambio de Tercio, the London tapas temple he and his family have been frequenting all fortnight, a “really good boy”.

The signs are auspicious. Alcaraz arrived for his press conference in a bucket hat, looking more like he had stumbled there from a festival than from nearly five hours of gruelling combat with the most ferocious adversary tennis has known. He was not even born the last time somebody outside the Big Four claimed the Wimbledon title. And yet in his first summer on grass, he swaggered through the All England gates with an attitude to announce that this was his hacienda now.

Joe Toth/AELTC/Getty Images Nobody’s idea of arrogant, Alcaraz arrived for his press conference in a bucket hat.

Alcaraz would be nobody’s idea of arrogant. He simply radiates a confidence commensurate with his otherworldly talent. Who is poised to challenge him over the next decade? Who is capable of emulating his versatility across all surfaces? For now, these debates can wait. Suffice it to say that the sport has at last unearthed somebody who refuses to be intimidated by the greats he walks among.

It is a priceless discovery. The men’s game has grown so lopsided that until this bravura Alcaraz performance, 61 of 72 majors had been won by just three players. The auras of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have been so overwhelming that, rather ludicrously, Alcaraz is not just the first man born this century to win Wimbledon, but the first born since 1987. The French and Australian Opens are still waiting for a champion under the age of 36. It is no exaggeration to declare that until Alcaraz came along, tennis had skipped an entire generation.

Joe Toth/AELTC/getty Images Novak Djokovic shows the pain of defeat at his press conference.

Many have tried to rewrite the storyline, only to find themselves dashed on the rock of Djokovic’s granite will. But Alcaraz resolved that his own tale would have a different ending. One anecdote goes that when he came to Wimbledon for a casual training session in 2019, his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, introduced him to Federer. “Hit hard,” he told the Swiss. “The kid can handle it.” It is an instruction that he has taken to heart. All through his savage baseline exchanges with Djokovic, he weathered everything thrown at him and returned it with interest.

You might have thought that there would be some scar tissue still in Alcaraz’s soul. After all, it was only six weeks since he had been scalded by his first major match-up with Djokovic, hobbling along for two sets in Paris with cramp. But Alcaraz illustrated here how he was not the type to be weighed down by sour memories. He said that he had not won this title on behalf of his peers, but for himself. And quite right, too. For with this monumental achievement, he has proved that in terms of flair, courage and sheer disdain for reputations, he stands alone.