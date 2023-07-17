Henry Searle, 17-year-old with a 215kph serve, wins junior Wimbledon

The fastest recorded serve at Wimbledon on men’s singles finals day?

No, it was not Carlos Alcaraz. It was not even Novak Djokovic, but a 17-year-old from Wolverhampton called Henry Searle who fired down one bomb at 134mph (215kph) and regularly topped 120mph (193kph) en route to becoming the new Wimbledon boys’ singles champion.

The victory was historic as well as frequently breathtaking as he became the first British player since Sir Stanley Matthews’s son – Stanley Jr – to win the Wimbledon boys’ title since 1962.

Matthews sealed victory after he beat Russia’s Alexander Metreveli 7-5 in a tense deciding set. Searle also faced a Russian opponent in Sunday’s final – the fifth seeded Yaroslav Demin – but there was rather less doubt about the outcome at the end of a 6-4, 6-4 victory during which he did not drop a single service game.

He also did not lose a set in beating three top-10 seeds during the entire tournament and has risen from a position of 25th in the ITF world junior rankings to fourth.

Searle will now be invited into certain senior events on the ATP Challenger Tour, as well as Wimbledon qualifying next year, but big decisions also loom over how long he stays on the junior circuit and whether he tries still to combine his tennis with A-Levels in psychology and history at Loughborough Amherst school.

“The plan is to still do them but how easy that will be I don’t know,” he said. “I struggled enough as it is this year with the travel. If the tennis is going well enough, I might not have to. There’s the jump to the men’s game that needs to be done a little bit quicker. Hopefully that can happen now.”

Searle’s coach, Morgan Phillips, said that it would be “back to the drawing board” for the most positive reasons after a year that has seen progress from not even playing at the boys’ event in Australia to reaching the quarter-finals at the French Open and now this.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Henry Searle sends down a thunderbolt during the Wimbledon boys’ final.

Searle’s hero is Rafael Nadal and the Briton’s performance at Roland Garros is also a reminder that his success has been built on much more than a thunderous serve. He stands at 6ft 4ins tall (1.93m) after going through a growth spurt during the Covid 19 pandemic and so has only recently added this phenomenal asset to his armoury. “It took a while to get used to the longer limbs and the lack of coordination,” he said.

Amber Fellows, his first coach at Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, can still vividly recall Searle, aged two, arriving at the club for a ‘tennis tots’ lesson and already being able to sustain a 30-shot rally.

“It was remarkable – he’s the best two-and-a-half-year-old I have ever seen,” she said. Searle describes himself “as a little bit of a nightmare at home when I was younger” and says that sport proved to be a release after his mum, herself a swimmer, introduced him to tennis and football.

Fellows, mum Emma, and brother Oscar were inside Court One with around 30 of Searle’s family and closest friends on Sunday all decked out in white ‘Henry’s Barmy Army’ T-shirts.

His journey is also a welcome example of the British tennis system producing outstanding young talent. He was nurtured at Wolverhampton before emerging in county and regional squads where he came to the attention of the Lawn Tennis Association and developed into one of the best under-12 players in the world.

Searle’s coaching team is now specifically working on adding strength in his legs and Phillips, his coach at the Loughborough University National Tennis Academy, thinks that his serve could get several miles per hour faster still.

“He’s come through every step from his local club to winning Wimbledon – he’s tactically really astute but he’s also fluid, relaxed and loose,” said Martin Weston, the LTA’s national men’s coach.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Searle lifts the Wimbledon boys’ trophy after his win over Yaroslav Demin.

Those qualities were all evident in front of a partisan home crowd on Court One following a message of good luck earlier in the day from the Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui.

Many of Searle’s friends are season ticket holders at Wolves and he showed great maturity to use their vocal enthusiasm as an added inspiration rather than any sort of distraction. The pivotal moment arrived in the eighth game of the first set.

The match was still on serve but Searle saved three break points with a succession of brave winners, including a memorable volley. He then let rip with a series of forehands to grasp his decisive break of serve before also immediately breaking serve at the start of the second set.

Searle never looked like losing thereafter and, with one of his support-team appropriately shouting ‘light the cannon’ before the final service game, he triumphed before making his way – Pat Cash style – into the players’ box for a hug with his coaches.

“It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” he said. “I’ll definitely try to enjoy the moment over the next few days and few weeks, then get back to it and try to win some more titles.”