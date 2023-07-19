Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz is for real already the greatest

OPINION: Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have all shimmered and raged and dazzled in my lifetime. But none of these all-time greats has bent my mind in quite the way of the 20-year-old Spanish genius Carlos Alcaraz. It is brash and impertinent to say, but then that’s what youth does to you. Alcaraz is the greatest of all time.

Yes, people will say that the statistics proclaim that the title belongs to Djokovic and it’s hard to argue with facts. But the heart knows better. You can chuck your statistics in the door of the tennis crematorium. Alcaraz is the chosen one. If the Spaniard retired tomorrow, he would be the greatest.

My dad always revered the young England footballer Duncan Edwards who tragically died at the age of 21 in the Munich air disaster. My dad believed that Edwards was the greatest whom he had ever seen in an England shirt. Never mind that the future was so cruelly taken away. Never mind all the games he would never play. Never mind the fact that Edwards was still just a 21-year-old kid. The heart knows what it sees.

And so it is with Alcaraz. He was 5-0 down in the first set to a man who hadn’t lost on centre court since 2013. That’s ten years. You do the maths. Commentator Andrew Castle called it a horror start. And so it was. What kid could ever recover from such humiliation against one of the greatest who has played the game.

But then it is Alcaraz’s young destiny to do the impossible. Never mind that the king of his country was in the stadium and looking down. Never mind that the king of Hollywood male pulchritude was watching el chico’s humbling at the racket of Djokovic. The Spaniard has a mind and a talent to make the impossible become possible.

Again Alcaraz could have folded in the second set tie break. He was 3-0 down against a man who had won 14 Grand Slam tiebreaks in a row and who had not made a single unforced error in his six tiebreaks at the French Open. Surely this was the end. He had to crumble. And there would be no coming back from two sets behind.

Alcaraz stretches to play at forehand in the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

But Alcaraz made two big serves when he needed them most, just as champions do and just as he would later bang down when closing out the match. Suddenly Djokovic faltered. He put a drop shot in the net. He was called for a time violation as he tried to slow down the waterfall of Alcaraz’s youthful momentum. And despite holding a set point, eventually Djokovic went under with two backhands into the net.

Playing tennis from another planet, Alcaraz stormed through the third set. He took Djokovic apart. In blustery conditions he changed the pace. At first he had tried to hit Djokovic off the court. Now he was slicing and dicing and hitting high kickers to the baseline and slipping in the drop shot which he has just about reinvented - and how precocious is that - and then unleashing the fastest forehand in the world.

At the heart of it all was that game of 13 deuces and 26 minutes, the longest ever in a Wimbledon final, longer in fact than the entire women’s final of 1922! It was a battle of wills and astonishingly Alcaraz won it. Afterwards Djokovic generously said that he hadn’t “played a player like him, ever” and said that Alcaraz had the best attributes of each of ‘the big three.’

When Alcaraz clinched the set, we knew what was coming. We all knew what was coming. The commentator even called it. Djokovic would say he needed a bathroom break and he would disappear for seven minutes. It happened at the French Open when Alcaraz had the momentum and it was happening again. Come on guys, put in a portaloo at the side of the court. These old blokes are taking the piss. Djokovic may be 36 but he hasn’t got a wonky prostate yet.

Of course, it worked. Djokovic regrouped and he took the fourth set. Oh well, it was fun while it lasted. Djokovic hadn’t lost a five set match at Wimbledon since the last ice age or some such date. As his coach Goran Ivanisevic likes to say, “he takes your legs, then he takes your soul.” As Djokovic likes to say, these young guys want my scalp, but “it ain’t happening.”

Unless you are Alcaraz. Unless you are a genius. Unless you can do almost anything on a tennis court. He broke Djokovic, literally broke him in the third game, and the Serb smashed his racket on the net post. Code violation. Brain violation. World violation.

Alcaraz, wearing a bucket hat at his press conference, looks happy to be Wimbledon champion.

But, and it was a huge but - Alcaraz still had to serve out the match. And it didn’t start well. He put a drop shot into the net. Djokovic smelled the gore in the water. Alcaraz just smelled victory. That's why Andy Murray was courtside. He wasn't there to watch Djokovic win another. He wanted to see the future.

At 0-15 Alcaraz put in another drop shot - say, what? - and then lobbed the rushing Djokovic. He pulled off an astonishing stop volley at full stretch. And he hit first serve after first serve until Djokovic broke. The iron giant was left picking up the pieces of his greatness.

And give Djokovic credit. It is one of the great paradoxes. He may be an unattractive winner who lacks humility at times, but he is a beautiful loser. He spoke well and graciously and finally the crowd loved him just as they had at the US Open when he lost the final to Daniil Medvedev and said he was “the happiest man in the world” because of the love shown to him.

The world of Alcaraz is less complicated. He plays with a simple joy that the golfer Rory McIlroy, who fittingly won on the same day, said had inspired him. It is so wonderful to watch that fluid joy. And where is the weakness. Alcaraz made just six unforced errors in that final set.

Even Nick Kyrgios tweeted that he had watched the whole match and Kyrgios never watches the whole match, not even when he’s playing.

Naomi Osaka tweeted, “Alcaraz is that guy fr.”

For real. It’s a beautiful thing.