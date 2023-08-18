Stefanos Tsitsipas bugged by bee impersonation at Cincinnati Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn't 'bee-lieve' his ears when a fan distracted him with buzzing noises.

'You cannot BEE serious!'.

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn't 'bee-lieve' what he was hearing at a match in Ohio, when he protested to the umpire that a fan was imitating a bee behind him as he attempted to serve.

The world No.4-ranked men’s player initially tried to swipe away what he thought was a bee buzzing around his head.

He then made a bee-line to the umpire, saying: “There's a person imitating a bee behind me. It's a buzz right before I serve.

“Do you think that's OK?” he asked.

The umpire said he would sort the matter, but the Greek star sought to fix the mis-bee-haviour by himself, asking the crowd who was making the noise – with one spectator clearly happy to point out the alleged buzzkill, a woman in the front row.

Screenshot/Supplied Stefanos Tsitsipas was bothered by a spectator impersonating a bee during the Cincinnati Masters.

“It has never happened in my career. I know they're supporting the [other player],” Tsitsipas told the umpire.

His US opponent Ben Shelton came to the net and said: “What's happened? Are they speaking to you?”. Tsitsipas replied: “No, they're imitating a bee, they're buzzing ‘bzzz’.”

“It's the lady over there. I want her out. She needs to go,” he demanded of the bee-mused umpire.

Aaron Doster/Getty Images Stefanos Tsitsipas tries to find the fan who was impersonating a bee – with the help of the bloke in the second row.

The woman appeared to apologise to Tsitsipas when he returned to serve.

It’s possible she was a fan of the song Bloodbuzz Ohio by The National, which features the line: “I was carried/to Ohio in a swarm of bees”.

Tsitsipas recovered from his bee-wilderment to beat Shelton to advance to the last 16 of the Cincinnati Masters.