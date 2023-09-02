Novak Djokovic battles back from two sets down to advance at US Open

Novak Djokovic had to come back from two sets down to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open.

Everyone should know by now to never count out Novak Djokovic. No matter how big a deficit he faces. No matter how poorly he might be playing.

And so it made sense that Djokovic would manage to come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-3 in the third round of the US Open, avoiding what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006.

“Trust me,” Djokovic said, “it was nerve-racking all the way until the last shot.”

The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night (Saturday NZT) and did not wrap up until more than 3½ hours later, concluding just after 1.30 am on Saturday, local time.

It was Djokovic’s eighth career victory after dropping the opening two sets of a match. He also improved to 38-11 in five-setters over his career.

One he seized control, he held on tight and never let Djere recover. In the crucible of a fifth set, Djokovic was cool as can be, collecting 12 of the initial 14 points to leave no doubt how this would go.

Djokovic has won three of his men’s-record 23-time grand slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. The 36-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the US Open last year because he couldn’t travel to the United States as a foreigner who is not vaccinated against Covid-19; that rule was lifted this May.

Djokovic is seeded No 2 in New York behind Carlos Alcaraz, and pretty much everyone has been expecting the two of them to meet for the championship on September 10. That would be a rematch of their riveting final at Wimbledon in July, which Alcaraz won in five sets.

That appeared as if it might be derailed by Djere, a 28-year-old who is also from Serbia and was seeded 32nd in New York.

This would have been by far the biggest victory of his career: He was trying to reach the fourth round at a grand slam tournament for the first time and came into Friday (Saturday NZT) with an 0-6 record at majors against opponents ranked in the top 10.

Perhaps the intimidation factor that favours Djokovic in most matchups simply wasn’t there on this cool evening – at least at the start. The countrymen have known each other for years, practising together, spending time as Davis Cup team-mates and competing on tour as a doubles pairing.

Frank Franklin II/AP Laslo Djere celebrates after earning a point against his compatriot Novak Djokovic in New York.

When it ended, they met at the net for a hug.

Djokovic applauded as Djere walked off the court.

“I didn’t have much options in the beginning, but in the third, I kind of lifted myself up,” Djokovic said.

“Once I got the break in the third, I thought, ’OK. I have a shot. I have a chance. I might as well go after it. ... I started to read his game mroe than I did in the first two sets.”