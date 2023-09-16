New Zealand ease past Thailand in Davis Cup tie in Invercargill

Finn Reynolds and Artem Sitak beat Thailand's Pruchya Isaro and Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul in straight sets to wrap up the tie.

New Zealand has returned to the winner’s circle in the Davis Cup after convincingly beating Thailand in Invercargill this weekend.

The hosts won the first three matches in straight sets at ILT Stadium Southland to secure the tie in front of a strong home crowd. Thailand then won the last singles match for a consolation victory.

“Everybody played well,” said a delighted New Zealand captain Kelly Evernden.

“I think we’ve gelled as a team and the effort load was there in the practices, they’re taking it seriously and it’s paying off … the focus was a lot better this time, everybody was really focused on what the goal was, and the goal was to win and it happened.”

Evernden praised the veterans of the team for showing the way this weekend and the younger players for stepping up.

SKY SPORT Statham holds his nerve to win second set tiebreak against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej.

Rubin Statham has played more Davis Cup ties than any other player in New Zealand’s history and on Friday he broke another record, winning his 31st Davis Cup match.

The 36-year-old put the Kiwis 1-0 up on Friday afternoon when he beat Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej 6-2 7-6(8).

“Obviously it’s been many years playing Davis Cup and a goal of mine to get the most wins for New Zealand and so it was a special feeling doing that yesterday,” Statham said of his achievement.

“The team atmosphere’s been really great this week and we’ve all really enjoyed it.”

Ajeet Rai made it two from two on Friday evening when he overcame Maximus Jones 6-1 6-3 in the second singles match.

The Kiwi doubles pairing of Artem Sitak and Finn Reynolds then wrapped up the tie on Saturday, beating Pruchya Isaro and Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul 6-4 6-2.

Sitak has played in 21 Davis Cup ties since 2011 and said it was “very important” for New Zealand to get back to winning ways.

Tennis NZ New Zealand's Davis Cup team celebrate their triumph over Thailand in Invercargill.

“Every win is just excellent, such a good feeling,” the 37-year-old said. “We are playing our best tennis right now, all of us, and that feels great.”

Youngster Isaac Becroft played the final singles match on Saturday against Jones. He dropped the first set but fought back well, winning the second and forcing a tie-break in the deciding set. He would eventually go down 3-6 6-3 8-10.

The Kiwis will now turn their attention to ​​the World Group I play-offs in February. The draw to decide their opponent and the host country will be held next week.