The big sporting names helping Olympic medallist Marcus Daniell achieve his dream

Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus won New Zealand's first tennis medal at the Olympics, in Tokyo in 2021.

Marcus Daniell should have felt on top of the world.

It was April 2013, and the then 23-year-old found himself in Chengdu, China, competing in a league of young tennis hopefuls.

“I remember winning a match and feeling absolutely nothing. No joy, no triumph, just numb.”

A few hundred kilometres away, a catastrophe was unfolding. A devastating earthquake struck, claiming hundreds of lives. Daniell and the other competitors felt the tremors.

“I was running after a little ball while, within an hour’s drive, people were dying. It just diminished the importance of what I was doing.”

He says that’s the closest he’s come to hanging up his racket. But in the decade since that dark moment in Chengdu, Daniell has compiled quite the resumé, including clinching bronze in men's doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

After an 18-month hiatus due to a devastating knee injury, he has just started training again. He has sights firmly set on a second Olympic run next year in Paris. But for Daniell, it's not all about medals. He says his continued passion for the game is thanks to connecting it to a “deeper purpose.”

Some of Daniell’s earliest memories are whacking the DIY “tennis speedball” his mum made for him by tying up a pair of stockings with a tennis ball inside. At age 14, having qualified for the national football team, which entailed year-round training, Daniell was forced to choose between football and tennis. He went all in on tennis and never looked back.

Chris Symes/Photosport Marcus Daniell, right, and Artem Sitak in Auckland in 2011.

By 18, local news was calling him a “tennis prodigy.” But as much as he enjoyed the game, the often self-absorbed world of competitive sports never sat well with Daniell.

“The person you need to be on a tennis court is merciless. A killer. You have to sense every weakness in your opponent and exploit it as much as you possibly can. That's how you win.”

He tried talking with a “guru life coach guy” who suggested he shift his focus from capitalising on the opponent’s mistakes to implementing his own game plan.

“So I tried that for like, I don't know, three, four months, had shit results.”

Then there was the travel. As someone concerned about climate change, Daniell felt guilty about the emissions as he jetted from one tournament to the next. In 2015 – the first year he made money from playing tennis – Daniell began searching for a way to balance the scales. He says he harboured the same doubts about charities we all do. “Where does the money go? Does it make an impact?” So he Googled it.

That’s how Daniell stumbled across effective altruism, a global movement centred around using evidence to improve the world. Where the charity space is filled with causes that tug at heartstrings, effective altruism takes a calculating approach to do-gooding, advocating for the charities that improve the most lives per dollar.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and his mixed doubles partner Jennifer Brady from the USA at Wimbledon in 2019.

“A high-impact charity can be hundreds or even thousands of times more impactful than the average charity, meaning you could save 100 lives instead of one, simply by giving to the best charities,” says Daniell.

That year, Daniell made his first donation. Daniell pledged to donate 1% of his winnings the following year. Then five, then eight. He now donates 10% of everything he makes. He says that tying his wins to helping others helped renew his competitive spirit because every match was no longer just an opportunity to further his career but a chance to “help the world.”

“I was thinking, ‘If I get good at tennis, I'll earn more money, and I can give more away.’”

During those early years, he kept his charity efforts quiet. He says “tall poppy syndrome” made it difficult to speak up. It wasn’t until Covid struck that he was forced to stop and reflect for the first time in his adult life. Daniell says he realised he could have a more substantial impact by leveraging his network.

“I thought, ‘I have a small platform, but I know people with huge platforms.’ That was the conception of High Impact Athletes.”

In late 2020, the Kiwi Olympian founded an organisation called High Impact Athletes to create a movement of sportspeople pledging donations and using their platform to encourage effective giving. They partner with what might initially appear to be an unrelated collection of charities.

John Cowpland/Photosport Marcus Daniell on his way to bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

One distributes insecticide-treated nets to malaria-stricken regions. One provides clean drinking water in developing countries. Another funds innovative technologies to address climate change. According to Daniell, the common thread among these charities is the significant evidence of their effectiveness.

“Each charity goes through an extremely rigorous evaluation by the world's most stringent charity research organisations. I try not to have my personal interests involved at all.”

Initially, Daniell imagined he’d be able to rope in a few of his tennis mates. But the idea of a performance-driven approach to philanthropy struck a chord with fellow athletes, who themselves tend to focus on results. Things snowballed so quickly that within three months, he knew he’d have to hire someone.

Currently, over 200 top athletes have agreed to donate a percentage of their income, including notable figures like world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker, NFL running back Patrick Laird, and men's world No 5 tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

You can see Daniell light up when he starts listing the numbers. Collectively, High Impact Athletes has given over $1.3 million to effective charities. More importantly, they project that money has improved the lives of over a quarter of a million people, 3 million farm animals, and mitigated over 475 thousand tonnes of CO2 equivalent. But Daniell’s ultimate goal is to change the culture of professional sports.

“The dream is we [High Impact Athletes] are not needed any more because giving is just the norm.”

He knows he’s got a big task on his hands, but Daniell says many athletes are keen to give back and are genuinely relieved that someone has done the research. He explains that in the beginning, climbing the ladder of professional sport is incredibly thrilling, but after the excitement wears off, you need to find a deeper motivation to keep pushing.

“It feels like we're filling this void, where a lot of athletes have wanted to give back but don't trust the charity space.”

“Isn’t helping others one of the only things that’s proven to increase happiness?”