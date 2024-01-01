ASB Classic: British tennis commentator's cringeworthy Māori pronunciation

Calling the ASB Classic opening day in Auckland from a studio in London, the commentator found Māori words far too difficult.

The perils of bypassing local commentators returned to haunt the host broadcaster in a cringeworthy moment as the women’s ASB Classic got under way in Auckland on Monday.

The British commentator – calling the opening match between Kiwi Monique Barry and Russian Elina Avanesyan – found several Māori words well beyond his verbal skillset after the traditional welcome.

“That is a very special Maori welcome to everyone ahead of this match on the main stadium, performed by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and in front of the tournament director Nico Lamperin. The Maori welcoming ceremony, officially called a pōwhiri,” he said to those watching the world feed, and on Sky TV in New Zealand.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei perform the traditional pōwhiri before the classic’s opening match between Monique Barry and Elina Avanesyan in Auckland.

But the words Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei were barely intelligible, and pōwhiri was pronounced more like “pow-eerie” which was particularly jarring for a New Zealand audience at least.

Stuff reported last month the regular host broadcaster Sky TV had scaled back its involvement and planned to take the world feed, rather than have its own commentary team at Stanley Street as in previous years.

Commentators for singles matches will be watching from a studio in London and Sky TV will only be using its own team of callers for doubles matches on centre court, as the WTA and ATP world feeds don’t cover doubles.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kiwi player Monique Barry, right, and Elina Avanesyan before their ASB Classic opener.

Usually, there is less interest in doubles at tournaments, but with Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus among the best doubles players in the world and a lack of Kiwi singles players high up the rankings, it means there is a bigger attraction for doubles in New Zealand than elsewhere.

Sky TV’s commentators will call these matches from its Mt Wellington headquarters, rather than courtside at Stanley St.