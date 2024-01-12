Australian Open: Novak Djokovic could meet some old foes at Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic tries out a different kind of tool of the trade at a promotion at Melbourne Park.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title could include a third-round match against Andy Murray and a quarterfinal against last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Top-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur will need to make the semifinals to have any hope of stopping Djokovic from becoming the most prolific grand slam singles winner in tennis after landing on the opposite side of the draw on Thursday.

But at least one home hope is likely to have the opportunity to change the course of sporting history, when the tournament gets under way a day earlier than usual on Sunday.

Alexei Popyrin and wildcard Marc Polmans have been thrust into an all-Australian first-round match-up, with the winner to face Djokovic, unless the super Serb suffers a shock loss to a qualifier in his opener.

Djokovic lost his first singles match in Australia since 2018 when he succumbed to a wrist injury and an inspired de Minaur at last week's United Cup.

TENNIS TV World No 1 Novak Djokovic ends the year in style by winning the ATP Finals title for the seventh time.

The 36-year-old has since looked strong and uninhibited in several practice sessions at Rod Laver Arena.

But the top seed will still likely need to rise to several challenges if he's to eclipse Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles majors.

Five-time Open runner-up Murray could be a hurdle in the last 32, while fellow veteran and triple grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka – who has conquered Djokovic in French and US Open finals – is a potential fourth-round roadblock.

On rankings, Djokovic's quarter-final opponent is seventh-seeded Tsitsipas, who enters the A$86.5 million tournament under somewhat of a fitness cloud after a back injury hampered his United Cup campaign.

Compounding the Greek ace's troubles is a first-round shootout with former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, with the unseeded Italian on the comeback from a serious ankle injury.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Djokovic is interviewed by Nick Kyrgios for Hana Kuma during a charity match.

Djokovic could strike dangerous Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner, who toppled the Serb twice in the space of a fortnight in November, in the semis.

But if the tournament's top two seeds live up to their billing, Djokovic will renew his compelling rivalry with Spanish young gun Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Alcaraz, who denied Djokovic a calendar-year grand slam sweep last year with an epic five-set Wimbledon final triumph, opens his title bid against French veteran Richard Gasquet.

He could play sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals and is seeded to meet two-time Open finalist and world No 3 Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

To prepare for his shot at another title, Djokovic bowled over Steve Smith, ran down Peter Bol and flirted with fellow reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka on a night of fun and frivolity at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

He also swished hoops to showcase his basketball prowess, had a cosy chat with Nick Kyrgios and took charge from the umpire's chair at Rod Laver Arena.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic during a charity match in Melbourne on Thursday.

But the 10-time Open champion ultimately confirmed himself as the undisputed Melbourne Park king during 'A Night with Novak and Friends'.

After downing Tsitsipas in an exhibition set – a 'rematch' of last year's Open final – Djokovic dazzled a capacity crowd at the charity event and even showcased his wheelchair wizardry to help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Australian Open Foundation.

“I have to pinch myself, honestly, after so many years of professional tennis, coming back to the Rod Laver Arena is always extra special,” the 24-times grand slam champ said ahead of his quest to surpass Aussie legend Margaret Court as the most prolific singles major winner.

“I don't take these evenings for granted ... It's a very special evening.”

Special, too, apparently for Sabalenka, who claimed “OMG, I have the best view here” while serving with her partner Djokovic in a mixed doubles hit-and-giggle with Tsitsipas and fellow Greek ace Maria Sakkari.

“Focus Novak, focus,” Djokovic said as Sabalenka mimicked her bum-wiggling teammate while he tried to serve.

Cricket great Smith and Australian Olympic athletics star Bol also joined in the action.

But no one could dethrone the Melbourne Park king.