White Ferns miss their chance as they fall to Australia in T20 opener

Ashleigh Gardner, left, and Ellyse Perry of Australia celebrate winning game one of the International T20 series against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The White Ferns missed a gilt-edged chance to pull off the upset of the summer by knocking over Australia in Hamilton on Sunday night.

Australia won the opening match of the tour over their trans-Tasman rivals by six wickets with 12 balls to spare, thanks chiefly to Ashleigh Gardner's thundering unbeaten 73 off 48 deliveries.

Yet the hosts looked poised to knock over the hot favourites until Gardner changed the course of the game with a series of bold blows, combined with a couple of missed opportunities from a New Zealand side desperate to stop a form slump.

“We were certainly in with a shout there, weren't we?" NZ skipper Sophie Devine said, reflecting on the defeat which was a lot closer than the final scorebook indicated.

After Amy Satterthwaite top-scored in NZ's 130-6 off 20 overs batting first, the Australian side, which only ended their Managed Isolation stay on Saturday, had to recover from a horror start as Jess Kerr's 2-17 from four overs played a major part in the visitors slumping to 14-3 in the fourth over.

Off-spinner Frankie McKay picked up the valuable wicket of Alyssa Healey in the first over and then Kerr struck with her first ball of the next over to remove the other opener Beth Mooney – the second opener of the day to record a golden duck following Black Caps debutant Finn Allen versus Bangladesh.

Kerr grabbed her second wicket in her next over when Rachael Haynes pulled a short one to Devine's hands at mid-on to have the tourists in hot water.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sophie Devine of New Zealand cuts while Alyssa Healy of Australia looks on during game one of the International T20 series at Seddon Park.

“I think when you get the Aussies three down for not many, you really want to put the foot on the throat and I guess that's why they're such a quality side, they can get themselves out of tricky situations and we knew that going in,” Devine said.

“For us, it's about how we can keep the pressure on them for longer – we probably just let our foot off a little bit, which is a bit disappointing, but I thought it was a great effort in the field.”

The strong start with the ball meant Australia couldn't be defensive against legspinner Amelia Kerr and Meg Lanning made a stand in Kerr's first over, striking a four and a six to long-on..

However, after almost falling to a diving effort to Maddy Green off a steepler in the previous over, Lanning took on the leggie's wrong ‘un once too often and was caught by Green in regulation fashion.

As the drama seemed to unfold with each over, Green again spilled another diving effort when Gardner was on 30, with the ball agonisingly slipping from her hands as she completed her dive.

Gardner relished the let-off, eventually striking three sixes and six fours to almost single-handedly change the course of the game.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Alyssa Healy of Australia during game one of the International T20 series in Hamilton.

“One of those catches that Maddy Green holds on to and the game changes again,” Devine said.

“There's certainly still a lot of positives to take out of it.”

Gardner said some guidance from her captain Lanning helped her out under pressure.

“She's such a calming influence and just basically told me to stick to my strengths and I tried to do that for as long as possible.

“That's my natural game - when I shy away from that is probably when I get myself in trouble.”

Jess Jonassen's double breakthrough in the sixth over gave Australia the initial upper hand after Lanning won the toss and chose to field, removing both White Ferns openers.

The left-arm spinner got rid of NZ's most dangerous bat, when skipper Devine holed out to midwicket, before enticing a top-edge from Hayley Jensen three balls later.

Veteran left-hander Satterthwaite was given a life on 17 when she skied a pull off Tayla Vlaeminck that wicketkeeper Healey got under running back to her right, only for the ball to spill from her gloves.

Satterthwaite looked like she was going to make Australia pay dearly as she hit her stride. She'd taken 13 runs from four balls off Nicola Carey's third over but perished when aiming to add another boundary off the last ball, being caught at long-on.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Alyssa Healy takes a catch to dismiss Hayley Jensen.

Jonassen was the pick of the visiting bowlers with 3-26 off her four overs but returned speedster Vlaeminck proved problematic for the hosts, with the right-armer reaching speeds in the mid-120kph range.

As they proved when the two sides played six T20 and ODI games in Brisbane last September, Georgia Wareham's leg breaks were also difficult for NZ to score from as she took 1-18 from her full complement.

NZ had won the last T20 between the two sides in Brisbane in September – the last of the three-game series Australia captured 2-1 – but lost all three T20 matches at home to England earlier this month.

The two sides meet again in double-headers with the Black Caps and Bangladesh in Napier on Tuesday and Auckland on Thursday, before contesting a three-game ODI series in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand 130-6 (A Satterthwaite 40; J Jonassen 3-26) lost to Australia 133-4 (A Gardner 73no, J Kerr 2-17) by six wickets.