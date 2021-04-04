Wonder goal from Football Fern Olivia Chance not enough to book W-League decider

Olivia Chance of the Roar is challenged by Kyra Cooney-Cross of the Victory during the W-League finals series match.

A brilliant individual goal from Football Fern Olivia Chance lit up the W-League semifinal in Brisbane but couldn’t spur her team into the decider.

Chance’s wonder left foot strike for Brisbane Roar levelled the scores 1-1 just before halftime, but it was one-way traffic after the break, as an attacking masterclass by veteran forward Lisa De Vanna guided Melbourne Victory into the grand final.

The four-time W-League championship winner scored two and set up another, while Melina Ayres scored a second-half hat-trick, as Victory claimed a 6-2 win over Roar to reach their first decider since 2014.

Football Ferns Annalie Longo and Claudia Bunge were part of the winning Victory side.

READ MORE:

* Football Fern Claudia Bunge scores in Melbourne Victory's six-goal demolition

* Football Fern Olivia Chance scores brilliant long-range goal in W-League rout

* Football Ferns defender Liz Anton scores first goal for Perth Glory



Jeff Hopkins' team will now face the winner of Monday's semi-final between Sydney FC and Canberra United in next Sunday's grand final.

De Vanna scored in either half with Ayres's triple and another from Catherine Zimmerman capping a confident performance just days after losing the premiers plate showdown against Sydney FC.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Lisa De Vanna of the Victory celebrates after scoring a goal during the W-League semifinal against Brisbane Roar.

Chance and Roar captain Tameka Yallop struck for the hosts, who were playing without key Matildas pair Clare Polkinghorne and Emily Gielnik following their departure to Swedish top flight club Vittsjo GIK.

The hosts were left feeling aggrieved after a number of refereeing decisions went against them.

Yallop appeared to have opened the scoring in the ninth minute when her shot looked like it had crossed the line before bouncing clear but referee Lara Lee didn't give a goal, much to Yallop's dismay.

The Roar's sense of injustice reached fever pitch in the second half when Victory were awarded a penalty following an innocuous challenge by Roar goalkeeper Georgie Worth, coach Jake Goodship receiving a yellow card for his protests on the sideline.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Larissa Crummer of the Roar and Kayla Morrison of the Victory challenge for the ball.

Ayres missed the spot kick and Roar thought they were right back in the match moments later when Mariel Hecher tapped home but the goal was ruled out for offside.

At 2-1 up at halftime, De Vanna broke the game apart in the second-half.

The veteran ran clear of the Roar defence in the 48th minute and Ayres was on hand to tap home after Worth had palmed away the 36-year-old's shot.

De Vanna put Victory three goals clear in the 61st minute when she pinched the ball off Yallop and slotted home again with her left foot.

Yallop got one back for the Roar in the 75th minute before the late refereeing dramas but Ayres added two late strikes to add some gloss to the scoreline for the visitors.