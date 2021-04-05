LPGA Tour: The Kiwi connection that helped Patty Tavatanakit hold off a storming Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko finished second at the ANA Inspiration after a course record-equalling 10-under final round.

Her coach is former PGA Tour winner Grant Waite and the golfer she calls her best friend is New Zealand’s top-ranked amateur Amelia Garvey.

Both got the plaudits from Patty Tavatanakit as the relatively unknown Thai golfer held off a stunning late charge from Kiwi No 1 Lydia Ko to win the LPGA Tour’s ANA Inspiration at Rancho Mirage, California.

New Zealand’s Waite won the 1993 Kemper Open as his solitary PGA Tour victory and got within one shot of Tiger Woods at the 2000 Canadian Open in a career that earned him about US$5 million, before he turned to coaching 10 years ago.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand gets the traditional welcome after winning the LPGA's ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club.

Tavatanakit, 21, credited Waite with straightening out her swing and her mental approach.

“Just thought process, throughout every shot was clear and light and easy, nothing too complicated,” she said after round one.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Grant Waite tees off at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in 2016.

“But mainly I feel like what I improved as a player compared with last year was course management. Grant and I have been just really, really strict on that when we go play or practise together during the off-season.”

Garvey, the world’s 27th ranked amateur who is soon to turn pro, attended the University of Southern California while Tavatanakit was at UCLA (University of California).

“She is supposed to be my rival but I really love her,” Tavatanakit said of Garvey, ensuring she got a shout-out.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey got a shout-out from ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit.

Tavatanakit had no idea Ko was tearing up the course three groups ahead on Monday (NZ time).

“Did not look at the leaderboard at all today,” Tavatanakit said.

“Just because – I saw her name up there but I didn’t look at it – I wanted to play my own game, which I did, and did a really good job of that today.”

With a chip-in eagle on the par-five second, two birdies and a lot of par saves, the long-hitting Thai player survived Ko's charge without realising how close it was until she finished and was preparing for the traditional victory leap into Poppie’s Pond.

“Like I said, I didn’t really look at the leaderboard,” Tavatanakit said. “I didn’t really care who did anything. I just wanted to focus on myself.”

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand has the traditional dunk in the pond at Mission Hills Country Club.

Five strokes ahead entering the day and six in front after the eagle, Tavatanakit shot a four-under 68 in scorching heat to beat Ko by two strokes in the first major championship of the year.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in yet the fact that I just turned 21 six months ago and now I’m a major champion in my rookie year,” Tavatanakit said. “Just crazy.”

Ko matched Lorena Ochoa's 2006 tournament record with a 62, shooting a seven-under 29 on the front nine for the best nine-hole score in the event's 50-year history. The New Zealander began the day tied for seventh at six-under, eight strokes behind Tavatanakit in the tournament played without spectators for the second time in seven months.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images New Zealand’s Lydia Ko mounts her final round charge in the Californian sun.

“My game was really solid and I felt like I gave myself a good run at it but maybe Patty was just a bit too far away,” Ko said. “I think it just shows it doesn’t matter how far back you are, you can always go for it.”

Winless since April 2018, the 23-year-old Ko played the first 11 holes in nine-under and added a birdie on the par-four 15th. On the par-five 18th, she drove into the rough near the water that lines the left side, laid up and hit a wedge long and right. Her birdie try missed to the left, stopping centimetres away.

“I don’t think it was like there was an exact moment where I felt like: OK, this is going to be a good one,” Ko said. “Especially around a course like this, you just have to focus until that last putt drops in the last hole.”

The low amateur in the 2019 event as a UCLA sophomore, Tavatanakit parred the last six holes in the bogey-free round.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit senses victory in the LPGA's ANA Inspiration golf tournament.

“It is a dream come true,” Tavatanakit said. “Every time I play here I remember exactly I was on this green receiving my low amateur award and I saw they were jumping and I took a Snapchat and the caption was: One day. It has been crazy.”

Ko has 15 LPGA Tour victories, winning at Mission Hills in 2016 for her second major victory.

“I have really just tried to have fun out there and I think that is such a big key for me,” Ko said. “When you are enjoying it, I think everything kind of follows.”

Nelly Korda (66), Sei Young Kim (66) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (66), and Shanshan Feng (69) tied for third at 11-under.

- Stuff, AP