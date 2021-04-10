'We can help in this space': Girls team added to Wellington Phoenix Football Academy

Michaela Robertson was one of the first women to train at the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy, but there are set to be plenty more this winter and in the future.

The Wellington Phoenix are still determined to have a team in Australia’s semi-professional W-League women’s football competition.

And they know there’s a need to “raise the bar and raise the standard” when it comes to player development, so New Zealand can “produce better female players more often,” and boost the Football Ferns.

Which is why their academy has introduced a girls-only team for the first time this winter.

As academy head coach Paul Temple further explains: “We've got some good [players] around the world, but the numbers are not huge, and so we can help in this space”.

READ MORE:

* Independence day: A-League, W-League seal historic split from Football Australia

* Football Ferns coach Tom Sermanni spoilt for choice with seven Kiwis in the W-League

* Kiwi W-League influx continues as Perth Glory snap up New Zealand trio

* Football Fern Paige Satchell finds a way into W-League even without a Kiwi team



“If we have a Phoenix women's team, which is professional, and then we have an Academy in the girls space that precedes that and produces players that go into the first team, then we can start to produce greater volumes of high quality players, and that will help the Phoenix, it will help the game in the country, and ultimately it will help the national teams as well”.

The Phoenix came closer than ever before to having a team in the W-League during the season that comes to an end this Sunday, with a grand final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory, who have two Ferns – defender Claudia Bunge and midfielder Annalie Longo – among their number.

Their plans were brought to a sudden halt last November when Football Australia wouldn’t make an exception to its player eligibility rules and allow the potential Phoenix to count New Zealanders as local players and therefore field an unlimited number of them without what it called “a meaningful process of consultation”.

But the Phoenix’s desire still burns, and it’s something general manager David Dome has been working on while he has been in Wollongong – where the A-League team has been based this season with the Covid-19 pandemic making regular trans-Tasman travel impossible and where the W-League team is set to be based if and when it gets up and running.

MASANORI UDAGAWA/Photosport Wellington Phoenix Football Academy head coach Paul Temple is excited to have a girls-only team in their lineup for the first time.

“We're working really hard on it,” Dome said. “There's a lot of interest in it in this part of the world and a lot of support for it as well, which is really good, and we're looking at a few options as to how we can make it work.”

The end of the current W-League season is likely to accelerate discussions about the make-up of the next one and put the Phoenix’s hopes and desires front and centre, but in the meantime, they have cracked on with laying foundations in their academy, in conjunction with Capital Football, the local federation.

“It's certainly something that we've been looking towards for well over a year,” Temple said.

“Last year we made some steps by bringing in a few female players to train with the boys and play on the boys teams, and this year we were pretty keen to just keep expanding that programme, and so we've done a bit of a hybrid model.

“We have kept those Football Ferns in the group, but we've added three other players around 15 to 16 that train with the boys and will play in the boys grades, so there's now five females with the boys.

“Then we've partnered with Capital Football to get a group of 15-year-old girls into the academy.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The host cities for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup have been confirmed.

“It's still very much in its infancy, of course, but it's something that we're excited about and that we want to keep pushing and developing as the years go on and obviously it leading to a pathway into the W-League in the future is the goal, so hopefully we can get those things ticked off at the top end as well.”

Anna Green, a Football Ferns veteran, and Michaela Robertson, who has twice been called up to the Ferns, but is yet to play for them, were the first two women to join the Phoenix academy, training alongside some of its older boys, with Danja Grunwald, Olivia Ingham, and Nika Kondo the three younger girls now in with its boys teams as well.

Then there’s the under-15 team (for girls born in 2006 and 2007), which will have two female coaches in Maia Vink, Capital Football’s National Women’s League coach in 2020 and its assistant development manager, and Katie Barrott, one of its development officers, with other Phoenix academy staff, including Temple, involved as well.

The team will play in the under-13 Capital Development League, which starts this Saturday and will consist mostly of boys, even though it is a mixed competition, but Temple is quick to point out the benefits of the programme are about more than who the team plays on the weekend.

“The word academy does get thrown around a lot,” he said. “Every club sort of says they've got an academy and clubs do them at varying levels of competency in terms of the product that they put out there, but the key thing for us is that it’s full-time.

“I think that's the key part of this, having a girls programme where, as athletes, they're in at the Phoenix full-time, and they're training as full-time athletes, and they have sports science, strength and conditioning, analysis, GPS, and whatnot that all underpins their programme and their progression just like we do in the boys space and that just takes it up that extra level.”