ANZ Premiership: Umpiring and physical play in spotlight after round one roughness

OPINION: The opening round of the ANZ Premiership set the tone perfectly with the Steel stunning title favourites, the Tactix and two other closely fought battles. BRENDON EGAN looks at the big storylines heading into week two.

Questions around increased physicality

Physicality was the name of the game in the season opener between the Pulse and the Stars. It sometimes got out of hand with Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson shoving Pulse defender Parris Mason, who was on debut, in the face in one clip on television. The umpires missed it and it didn't look flash. Mason was clearly upsetting Wilson beforehand, but the camera caught the Stars’ skipper red-handed. There were several other rugged challenges with Ferns midcourter Maddy Gordon appearing to shoulder charge Stars’ wing defence Lisa Mather on another occasion. Netball New Zealand confirmed to Stuff there is a premiership judicial committee and a process if teams wish to lodge a complaint about match incidents. Umpires must have greater control though if play is becoming rough and let teams know where they stand. They didn’t on Sunday and things unravelled from there.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Not much went right for the Tactix in their round one thumping by the Steel.

What happened to the Tactix?

Maybe the Tactix have been reading too much of their own press. The one-time cellar dwellers were widely touted as competition favourites for 2021, but made a dismal start. Blown off the court 54-36 by the Steel, it was a lethargic showing from the Tactix, who badly missed injured goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit (ankle). The Steel were mightily impressive, but the Tactix failed to fire. Turning over the ball 28 times and scoring just 36 goals at 75 per cent won't cut it. Coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek will have had some stern words for her side this week at training. Expect a bounce back performance from the Tactix on Sunday against the Stars.

Joe Allison/Getty Images English goal shoot George Fisher had a stellar debut for the Steel against the Tactix.

Fantastic Fisher

The Southern Steel had a gem at goal shoot in Jamaican Jhaniele Fowler from 2013-17 and they look to have found another. English international George Fisher was superb on debut in the southerner's upset win over the Tactix. She landed 46 goals from 49 attempts at 94 per cent and got the better of Tactix goal keep and Ferns’ star Jane Watson. Fisher benefited from excellent distribution from Shannon Saunders, who had a brilliant outing, and Tiana Metuarau, who had a tidy first game for the Steel. If Fisher can keep this sort of play up, the Steel will take some stopping.

William Booth/Photosport Stars defender Anna Harrison made an impressive return to elite netball against the Pulse on Sunday.

Welcome back Anna Harrison

Talk about a fairytale return. Competing in the premiership for the first time since retiring for a second time in 2018, Harrison was a revelation in the Stars’ round one win over the Pulse. The 88-test Fern showed all her experience and nous, creating problems for shooters Aliyah Dunn and Te Amo Amaru-Tibble. Eager for veteran leadership in the defensive end, the Stars’ decision to sign Harrison, who turned 38 last week, looks like a smart one. Harrison didn’t skip a beat being away from elite netball and will be invaluable for talented Stars’ defenders Elle Temu and Oceane Maihi.

Game of the round?

All three games look enticing after what we saw in round one, but give us the Sunday showdown between the Stars and Tactix in Takanini. This has the makings of a possible grand final come August and should be a ripper. The Tactix will be licking their wounds after their week one flop, while the Stars made quite the start, knocking over the two-time defending champion Pulse.

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership round two:

Saturday 5.15pm: Mystics v Steel at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland.

Sunday 4.15pm: Stars v Tactix at Pulman Arena, Auckland.

Sunday 6.15pm: Magic v Pulse at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton.

Points (games played): Steel 4 (1), Stars 4 (1), Magic 4 (1), Mystics 1 (1), Pulse 1 (1), Tactix 0 (1)

Stuff MVP standings:

3= George Fisher (Steel), Anna Harrison (Stars), Sam Winders (Magic)

2= Shannon Saunders (Steel), Maia Wilson (Stars), Caitlin Bassett (Magic)

1= Gina Crampton (Stars), Renee Savai'inaea (Steel), Temalisi Fakahokotau (Magic)