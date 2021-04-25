ANZ Premiership: Northern Stars stay unbeaten, adding to Tactix' woes

Stars captain Maia Wilson was busy in the shooting end against the Tactix on Sunday, scoring 40 goals.

The Mainland Tactix' ANZ Premiership season has hit early turbulence.

Widely touted as competition favourites prior to the season, the Tactix remain winless after two rounds, losing to the Northern Stars 57-43 in Papakura on Sunday.

It’s a different story for the Stars, who made it two wins from two to begin the competition and look every bit early title contenders.

After an 18-goal thumping by the Steel in week one, it was another worrying performance from the Tactix – regularly coughing up possession and battling to move the ball through court.

They were outscored 34-23 in the second half after trailing by three at halftime (23-20), committing 27 turnovers and having 15 less attempts at goal than the Stars.

The Stars’ victory was the perfect way to celebrate wing attack Gina Crampton's 100th national league match.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Stars' shooter Jamie Hume and Tactix defender Karin Burger tussle for possession on Sunday.

Silver Ferns’ standout Crampton was an excellent off-season addition for the Stars, having spent the first nine years of her career with the Steel.

Crampton had a memorable outing, sending some fine ball into Stars’ captain and goal shoot Maia Wilson, who landed 40 from 45.

While the Stars are riding high at 2-0, the Tactix have plenty to stew over.

Life doesn’t get any easier for the red-and-blacks, who are again on the road in week three against the Mystics in Auckland next Monday.

The Tactix will be counting down until Silver Ferns shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit is able to return from an ankle injury, suffered at the premiership pre-season tournament.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Gina Crampton brings the ball through court in her 100th national league appearance on Sunday for the Stars.

Selby-Rickit's absence at goal attack has been felt for the Tactix, who have battled in their attack end to start the season – missing her calm presence and experience.

Holding a 23-20 halftime buffer, the Stars took control of the contest early in the second half.

A clinical opening to the third quarter, where they moved the ball through the court smoothly and punished the Tactix' turnovers, allowed the Stars to push out to a nine goal advantage (29-22).

The Stars made a 7-3 beginning to the second half, signalling alarm bells for the Tactix, who couldn't stop the ball flying down to Wilson.

By the end of the third quarter, the Stars were in the driver’s seat, taking a deserved 39-31 advantage into the last 15 minutes.

The Tactix had a scare early in the second quarter when goal shoot Ellie Bird landed heavily at the top of the shooting circle while tangling for possession with Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

Bird was slow to get up and left the court, but returned several minutes later.

With Selby-Rickit already missing, it would have been the last thing coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek wanted to see.

It was a rough day for the Tactix shooters with Jess Prosser also leaving in the final quarter after being accidentally whacked in the nose by Anna Harrison.

Late in the second quarter, the Tactix trimmed the Stars’ advantage to 21-20, having trailed for the bulk of the first half. Two unanswered goals from the Stars allowed them to go into halftime with a slim 23-20 edge.

Wilson was flawless in the first quarter, landing all 11 attempts as the Stars took a 13-11 lead into the start of the second term.

Ferns squad member Monica Falkner was ruled out with a knee niggle for the Stars, handing Jamie Hume another start at goal attack. Hume had an accurate game with 17 from 20, while sending some nice passes into Wilson.

After last week's sloppy showing against the Steel, the Tactix began brightly jumping out to a 3-1 lead. The Stars then got into their rhythm.

They went on a 5-0 run to leap out to a 6-3 advantage, capitalising from Tactix mistakes.

The Stars will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season against the Magic on Sunday in Tauranga.

AT A GLANCE:

Stars 57 (Maia Wilson: 40/45, Jamie Hume: 17/20) Tactix 43 (Ellie Bird: 31/34, Jess Prosser: 11/14, Hannah Glen: 1/2)

Quarter scores: 1Q: 13-11, HT: 23-20, 3Q: 39-31.

Stuff MVP points: 3 – Gina Crampton, 2- Maia Wilson, 1- Anna Harrison.