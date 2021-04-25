ANZ Premiership: Steel shooter George Fisher treading similar path to 'biggest idol' Jo Harten

English shooter George Fisher had a dream ANZ Premiership debut for the Steel against the Tactix.

All George Fisher wanted to do growing up was follow in the footsteps of England netball legend Jo Harten.

Harten would have been smiling proudly watching footage of Fisher’s ANZ Premiership debut for the Southern Steel last Sunday with the 22-year-old turning in a virtuoso performance.

Fisher, who debuted for England in 2017 as an 18-year-old, made a dream start to her time in New Zealand. She led the way with 46 goals from 49 attempts (94 per cent) as the Steel stunned competition favourites, the Tactix, 54-36 in front of their Invercargill faithful.

On Saturday night she landed 42 from 42 in a losing cause against the Mystics.

Raised in the township of Hoddesdon (population: 20,000) in the southern county of Hertfordshire, Fisher lived just 15 minutes drive from Harten’s hometown of Harlow.

Ten years older, Harten was Fisher's sporting role model as a youngster.

Shooting supremo Harten blazed a trail for English netballers like Fisher, spending five years in New Zealand in the former trans-Tasman competition with the Tactix (2012-13) and Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic (2014-16).

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images English shooting great Jo Harten was George Fisher’s sporting idol growing up.

Fisher is treading the same path and hoped to develop her game and learn as much as Harten did.

Harten has been an England mainstay since 2007 and was awarded an MBE in 2020 for services to netball. She plays in Australia's Super Netball for the Sydney-based Giants.

“I always aspired to be like Jo Harten and I remember turning around to my team-mate at one stage [as a child] and being like I want to be just like Jo, and she laughed at me and said you’ll never be like Jo Harten,” Fisher said.

“If I could tell my childhood self what I’m doing now she'd probably die of excitement.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images George Fisher landed 46 from 49 in a stellar debut for the Steel against the Tactix.

Competing professionally in New Zealand had been a long-term ambition for Fisher. Seeing fellow goal shoot Harten pave the way had provided her with plenty of inspiration.

“I've always aspired to be out here and having people like Jo Harten play in this league, who literally as a kid was my biggest idol, is crazy. She played out here and I’m like ‘Oh my God, I’m playing out here’.

“Coming from a similar area and being able to come out here it was amazing and made it almost achievable to me.”

Fisher hasn’t taken long to win over the Steel supporters.

Laura Overton Steel shooter George Fisher is rocking pink shoes to match her hair colour.

With pink hair, the same colour as the team's playing kit, and matching Nike LeBron Miami trainers, she stands out on court.

She began experimenting with her hair during the Covid-19 lockdown in England last year, trying multiple colours.

New Zealand netball fans got a glimpse of the pink look when she represented England against the Silver Ferns during the three-test Taini Jamison Trophy series in Hamilton in October.

“My roots are too bad to not have it staying. It’s going to be here all season.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images George Fisher featured for England against the Silver Ferns in October's Taini Jamison Trophy Series.

Parents Adam and Tracey, who Fisher described as “proper netball nerds” were up early to watch her Steel debut, cheering on loudly from their lounge. They were so excited they even watched the season opener between the Pulse and Stars at 5am local time, prior to the Steel game.

Fisher aimed to put up as many shots as possible on game-day to get into her rhythm. She practised shooting two hours before the opening centre pass against the Tactix, which was part of her usual routine.

“I don’t think I’m a natural shooter as such, in regards to my actual shooting. I’m one of those people that is like practice, practice, practice.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Tactix defenders struggled to contain Steel shooter George Fisher in the season opener.

“I like to have as many shots as I can. It’s kind of like a mental thing. I basically try and get up as much volume as I can on match day.”

Netball is lucky to have Fisher.

She was a talented swimmer in her youth, specialising in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke, training 16 hours a week.

A national age-group swimmer, she missed her British trial by 0.01 seconds and quit at 16 to focus on netball – her favourite sport.

Phil Walter/Getty Images England’s George Fisher competes for possession with Silver Ferns wing defence Karin Burger in October’s Taini Jamison Trophy.

“I was really good at training and I loved to train, but I just didn't have it in me to race. I didn’t have that racer’s instinct.

“I think that was probably because I wasn’t passionate enough. When I came to netball that was actually something I was really passionate about.”

Moving to the Steel had come at a perfect time for Fisher.

She completed her sports studies degree at the University of Hertfordshire and was off contract with her English side, Saracens Mavericks.

Keen to play overseas, her manager gauged interest. She hit it off with Steel chief executive Lana Winders and coach Reinga Bloxham during their phone call and signed her contract just over a week later.

Coming from a small town, she had fitted in smoothly to Invercargill. Fisher is flatting with fellow first-year Steel players Ali Wilshier and Sarahpheinna Woulf and was enjoying her new surrounds.

“Honestly everyone is so nice. You go to the store and people stop and just chat to you about anything. It could be netball or it could be literally anything at all. Everyone is so friendly.

“I quite like what a small place it is. It’s small and intimate, and it has almost a homely feel to it in a weird way. It’s very chilled.”

Next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is in the back of the mind of every English elite netballer with the Roses gold medallists from 2018.

Competition for shooting spots will be fierce with Fisher, who wasn’t selected for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, firmly in the selection mix.

Lining up alongside childhood heroine Harten at a home Commonwealth Games would be surreal for Fisher, but she wasn't looking too far ahead.

“I would absolutely love to be a part of that squad. I think that's a goal every single shooter in the entire Roses set-up is aiming towards.

“My main focus right now though honestly is to learn loads and enjoy my time out here. I’m almost not thinking about that right now.”

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership Sunday slate:

4.15pm: Stars v Tactix at Pulman Arena, Auckland

6.15pm: Magic v Pulse at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton