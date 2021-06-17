Miles Toyota boss will apologise to schoolgirl rugby players sidelined in speech

Female rugby players felt ignored at Miles Toyota's sponsorship launch event in Christchurch this week, with all the attention going to the boys' teams.

The chief executive of Miles Toyota says he will personally apologise to the female rugby players he ignored in a speech to unveil the company’s sponsorship of two schools’ competitions.

Mark Mills sparked anger when he acknowledged male players but sidelined female players during a speech to principals, coaches and school captains at a private function in Christchurch this week.

He said the omission “has shone a light on the fact that women’s and girls’ rugby often does not get the recognition that it deserves”.

SUPPLIED Mia Cochrane, the captain of Christchurch Girls’ High School rugby team, is among the young women who Mark Mills failed to recognise in his speech.

“This was clearly an error on my part,” he said.

Miles Toyota had supported the men’s and women’s Canterbury Rugby Football Union teams since 2018 and Monday’s event was held to celebrate its renewed sponsorship of the Canterbury Secondary Schools' elite First XV Cup and Championship for girls’ and boys’ events.

“I based my speech on the few boys’ games I had seen in Christchurch. I realised soon after that I had not acknowledged the female players in the room or their achievements, especially that of Christchurch Girls’ High, which made the national finals in 2018,” Mills said.

He would apologise personally to the girls’ secondary schools in the Championship and looked forward to attending their upcoming games, he said.

Christchurch Girls’ High School principal Christine O’Neill was at Monday’s sponsorship event along with 17-year-old rugby captain Mia Cochrane.

O’Neill said Mills’ failure to acknowledge the female players who were present was “insulting and diminishing”.

“The feedback following media coverage has been significant and overwhelmingly supportive,” she said on Wednesday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christine O’Neill, principal of Christchurch Girls’ High School, says she has received support from a range of people for her stance on Mills’ speech.

“We have received emails, phone calls, texts, from women and men showing support for our students and sportswomen in general, and we thank them for that.”

What was most concerning was that many women saw and experienced this kind of thing “so much so that it has become normalised”, she said.

“I congratulate our students, staff and our rugby captain Mia for standing up and being heard.”

O’Neill had since received a call from Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Tony Smail.

“I look forward to talking through some of the issues this story has raised,” she said.

Canterbury boasts some of the country’s top female players in a range of sports.

For example, the Canterbury United Pride football has won three consecutive national titles, the Canterbury Rugby Farah Palmer Cup team has four championship titles, and the Canterbury Magicians won the T20 Dream 11 Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield/Premier domestic one day cricket competition this past summer.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Tony Smail, the Canterbury Rugby Football Union’s chief executive officer.

Maddy Surie of charity Forward Foundation – which creates development and leadership opportunities for girls through sport – said there were several “gaps” that prevented teenage girls from participating in physical activities.

Access to sports and the embarrassment of competing in front of males could be a barrier to young women, she said.

“We have seen the benefits of watching our girls grow up through these programmes.

“They are full of confidence and happy to be themselves in their own skin.”