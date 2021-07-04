ANZ Premiership: Mystics sweep Stars to move closer to grand final berth

The Mystics have moved closer to securing first place and an automatic place in the ANZ Premiership grand final.

For the third time this season, the Mystics prevailed in the Auckland derby, overpowering the Stars 69-61 in a goal-fest at Trusts Arena on Sunday.

Victory moves the Mystics to 30 competition points, giving them a five point buffer over the second placed Stars, who failed to pick up a bonus point for losing within five goals.

With just three rounds left, the Mystics are comfortably placed to finish first, which would put them directly into the grand final against the two versus three elimination final winner.

This was another statement win for the Mystics, who led from start to finish, but were only able to shake off the Stars’ challenge in the final quarter.

The Mystics have won five straight games and look every bit title favourites on their impressive performances over the past month.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Grace Nweke had another strong outing in the Mystics’ shooting end in their win over the Stars.

With prolific goal shoot Grace Nweke under the hoop, no premiership team can score as quickly as the Mystics and their rivals are finding it tough to keep pace with them.

The Mystics rebounded effectively at both ends of the court, picking up 20 compared to the Stars’ five, which proved crucial.

Nweke, the competition’s leading goal-scorer, landed 54 goals from 65 attempts (83 per cent), also pulling in 10 rebounds, in another dominant performance. Wing attack Peta Toeava was superb again, producing some sublime feeds into Nweke, and must be on the Silver Ferns' midcourt radar.

Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson performed admirably for the Stars, converting 40 from 46 (87 per cent), but the visitors weren’t able to stop the flow of ball into Nweke.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mila Reuelu-Buchanan fires off a pass for the Stars in their loss to the Mystics on Sunday.

Nweke exploded for 32 goals in the first half as the Mystics went into halftime with a 36-33 lead.

Both teams were under 80 per cent with their shooting in the first half, but it didn’t matter as the sides combined for a whopping 69 goals in the first 30 minutes.

Silver Ferns veteran Bailey Mes again battled with her shooting accuracy, landing just four of nine (44 per cent) in the first half before she was replaced by Filda Vui at halftime.

While Mes’ shooting percentages were again poor, she was able to send nine passes into Nweke for goals and grab two rebounds.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stars’ defender Elle Temu tries to get a pass away under pressure from Mystics’ goal shoot Grace Nweke.

Midway through the third quarter, Silver Ferns’ national squad member Monica Falkner made her long-awaited return for the Stars. Falkner had been sidelined since round one with a knee issue. She did just put up one attempt in her eight minutes on court though.

A 10-7 start to the third term saw the Stars draw level at 43-all in another cliffhanger between the two competition favourites.

The Mystics hit back with three unanswered goals of their own to push ahead 47-44, but the Stars were never far away.

Seven days after playing out a high-scoring duel, the game started in familiar fashion with both teams trading blows and the goals flying through the hoop.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stars' goal shoot Maia Wilson takes in the ball against the Mystics on Sunday.

There wasn’t much defence going on in the first quarter with the ball travelling quickly from the centre pass into the shooters’ hands.

The Mystics’ high-powered attack netted 20 goals in the first quarter, holding a 20-16 lead after the opening 15 minutes.

Nweke racked up 18 goals in the first quarter from 22 attempts, grabbing four rebounds when she did miss a goal.

The Stars brought on Greer Sinclair at wing defence late in the first quarter after Toeava dominated early on, sending too much easy ball into Nweke.

Anna Harrison also switched from goal keep to goal defence in an attempt to generate greater defensive ball.

The changes worked for the Stars, who did partly stem the supply of ball into Nweke and start to pick up turnovers.

They were able to capitalise through Wilson, staying within touching distance of the Mystics on the scoreboard.

The Stars closed to within three early in the final quarter, but couldn't stop the avalanche of goals at the other end of the court through Nweke, allowing the Mystics to push clear.

AT A GLANCE:

Mystics 69 (Grace Nweke: 54/65, Bailey Mes: 4/9, Filda Vui: 11/14) Stars 61 (Maia Wilson: 40/46, Jamie Hume: 20/33, Monica Falkner: 1/1) 1Q: 20-16, HT: 36-33, 3Q: 53-49.

Stuff MVP points: Peta Toeava 3, Grace Nweke 2, Maia Wilson 1.