ANZ Premiership: Southern Steel hang tough to edge Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic

The Southern Steel have taken another step towards the ANZ Premiership finals with a win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic were much more competitive on their home court than they were in Invercargill a week ago.

But the end result was the same in the ANZ Premiership on Monday night – a win for the Southern Steel that moved them back ahead of the Mainland Tactix into third, where they are now just a single point behind the Stars.

The Steel got up by just a pair of goals in the end at Claudelands Arena, 56-54, seven days after they had thumped the Magic by 15, 65-50, at Stadium Southland.

They had to work hard to slowly but surely eke out an advantage, benefiting from an intercept on the verge of the halftime break to give themselves some breathing room, then holding off a fourth-quarter surge before going clear in the last 90 seconds.

READ MORE:

* ANZ Premiership: Tactix stay in finals hunt with comfortable win over Pulse

* ANZ Premiership: Mystics sweep Stars to move closer to grand final berth

* Is this the Northern Mystics' year? Captain Sulu Fitzpatrick weighs in

* ANZ Premiership: The magic of Mystics duo Peta Toeava and Grace Nweke



The Magic were without defender Temalisi Fakahokotau, who was absent ill, but goal keep Erena Mikaere was a menace early, as both teams made a rather sloppy start to the game.

There was little to separate them for most of the opening two quarters, but the Steel looked to have made a crucial play late in the second, when captain Shannon Saunders intercepted a centre pass from Sam Winders that allowed her side to double their two-goal lead heading into the break.

Having missed last week’s win as she recovered from concussion, George Fisher returned at goal shoot for the Steel in the third quarter, where they grew their lead by one, to five.

But while it grew as large as seven, two minutes into the final period, where Fisher was replaced by Grace Namana, who had done well standing in, the Magic weren’t ready to lie down in their last outing in Hamilton this season.

A run of six goals in a row, five of them from Caitlin Bassett, helped the Magic pull within one, but Namana eventually responded to end a three-minute dry spell for the visitors.

Tiana Metuarau rattled a long shot in off the rim to keep the Magic at bay with six minutes to go, as Fisher returned in place of Namana, and there was a real edge to the contest, with both teams knowing a single intercept was all it might take to change the outcome.

They traded turnovers inside the penultimate minute, and it was the Steel who eventually capitalised, after Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit intercepted a pass to Bassett.

The Magic still haven’t won since round one and now only have three more chances to end their losing run, while the Steel now head home to prepare for a visit from the table-topping Northern Mystics, who haven’t lost in five.

ANZ Premiership – round 12

Southern Steel 56 (Grace Namana 24/28, Tiana Metuarau 15/20, George Fisher 17/19) Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 54 (Caitlin Bassett 34/35, Khiarna Williams 20/23)

Quarter scores: 1Q: 11-12; HT: 29-25; 3Q: 43-38

Stuff MVP points: Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit 3, Shannon Saunders 2, Erena Mikaere 1

Points (games played): Mystics 30 (12), Stars 25 (12), Steel 24 (12), Tactix 21 (11), Pulse 14 (11), Magic 8 (12)