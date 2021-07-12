Tactix hand the Stars another Premiership defeat as race for playoffs tightens

The Stars are falling.

After looking near certainties a few weeks ago to make the ANZ Premiership netball finals, the Auckland-based side has slipped outside the top three.

A 52-39 loss to the in-form Tactix in Christchurch on Monday night saw the victors climb past them on the ladder with just two rounds left in the regular season.

A horror shooting night from Stars captain and Silver Fern Maia Wilson – who may have been suffering from an illness – was one of the major problems the visitors were unable to overcome as the hosts moved into a share of second spot on the Premiership table with the Steel.

The Tactix were playing their second game in three days, following a thrilling 52-49 win over the Central Pulse in Wellington on Friday and are on a roll with six wins in succession, while the Stars have lost three of their last five.

With goal shoot Wilson struggling early, the hosts leapt out to a handy lead despite committing some sloppy turnovers as the Stars didn’t net their first goal until three minutes had gone.

Fellow New Zealand representative Karin Burger was a constant foil in the Tactix defensive circle as her side led 8-2 with six minutes left in the opening quarter, with that gap reduced to three at the first break.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Tactix goal defence Karin Burger, centre, was a standout for side in Christchurch. (FILE PHOTO)

Wilson’s woes continued in the second quarter and resulted in the captain being substituted for Monica Falkner. The appearance of the former Magic attacker coincided with the Stars’ revival, as they put together an 8-1 run to help get within two points at the major break.

Wilson re-appeared briefly in the third quarter but the hosts led by eight with 15 minutes to go and weren’t threatened from there, with Jane Watson forming a formidable defensive duo alongside NZ team-mate Burger while Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird missed just one goal from 45 attempts.

Tactix 52 (Ellie Bird 44/45, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 8/14) beat the Stars 39 (Maia Wilson 8/16, Jamie Hulme 15/20, Monica Falkner 8/9, Amorangi Malesala 8/11). 1Q: 12-9, HT 23-13; 3Q: 37-29.

Points (games played): Mystics 31 (13), Tactix 27 (13), Steel 27 (13), Stars 25 (13), Pulse 18 (13), Magic 9 (13).