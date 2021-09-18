Bay of Plenty on track to stay in Farah Palmer Cup Premiership after beating Otago

Bay of Plenty have likely done enough to remain in the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership for 2022. (File Photo)

They had to wait five weeks for the opportunity, but the Bay of Plenty Volcanix have notched their first win in the Farah Palmer Cup this season.

And their 31-3 bonus-point triumph over the Otago Spirit at home in round six will almost certainly be enough to keep them in women’s provincial rugby’s top-tier Premiership for another year, at the visitors’ expense.

Bay of Plenty were last in action before Saturday on August 14, before the recent Covid-19 lockdown, while Otago hadn’t played since August 7, having had a bye in round five.

The two teams had only been back training since last week, when most of New Zealand, except for Auckland, moved to Alert Level 2, and the Spirit were further inconvenienced by the logistical challenges thrown up in flying from Dunedin to Tauranga.

Centre Mahina Paul got the Volcanix on the board quarter of an hour into the match at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui, running clear after snaffling an intercept following an Otago scrum just inside their own half.

In the absence of veteran first five-eighths Sheree Hume, young Spirit halfback Maia Joseph was charged with directing her team around the field.

She took over kicking duties as well and got her side on the board with a penalty in the 22nd minute, after the home side were penalised for holding on in the tackle.

It didn’t take long for Bay of Plenty to extend their lead however, with fullback Kayln Takitimu-Cook surging down the left flank after being set free by No 8 Natalie Delamere, who made the initial break then found her team-mate with an offload in the 24th.

Takitimu-Cook then added the extras for the second time in the afternoon and the Volcanix took a two-try advantage into the halftime break.

The Spirit were better in the second half, but Bay of Plenty put the game to bed with 15 minutes to play, when Paul added a second, this time receiving an offload from prop Santo Taumata as the Volcanix did well to keep the ball alive down the left following a lineout on Otago’s 22m line.

Hooker Luka Connor then put the icing on the cake, securing a bonus point when she dived over from close range and scored her side’s fourth try with 10 minutes to play, while substitute Mererangi Paul dotted down for a fifth in the dying seconds and converted it herself.

The Spirit went into Saturday’s match with their noses ahead of the Volcanix, even though both sides were winless, courtesy of the bonus point they picked up in losing narrowly to Waikato in their last match.

That means they could still move back in front and avoid relegation, despite Saturday’s loss, but they will need to stun four-time defending champions Canterbury in their final match next weekend and hope the Volcanix lose heavily to Wellington.

Farah Palmer Cup – round six

Bay of Plenty Volcanix 31 (Mahina Paul 2, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Luka Connor, Mererangi Paul tries; Takitimu-Cook 2 con, Mererangi Paul con) Otago Spirit 3 (Maia Joseph pen). HT: 14-3