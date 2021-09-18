New Zealand tennis player Erin Routliffe into WTA doubles final in Luxembourg

New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe is through to her second WTA final after she and her Belgian doubles partner Kimberley Zimmerman won their match at the Luxembourg Open on Friday.

Routliffe and Zimmerman had a narrow 5-7 6-2 10-8 victory over Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Russia’s Varvara Gracheva to advance to the final, where they will play the Belgian duo of Greet Minnen and Alison van Uytvanck.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Because of the situation with the New Zealand border, Erin Routliffe hasn't been able to link up with her coach since February 2020.

By getting to the final Routliffe will collect at least $4030 of prize money and is expected to move from 78 to 66 in the world rankings.

The 26-year-old is continuing her hot run of form, having recently reached the third round of the US Open with Leylah Fernandez from Canada.

In July the Auckland-born Routliffe won her maiden WTA title, in Palermo, Italy, where again Zimmerman was her partner.