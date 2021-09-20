Silver Ferns edge England to make winning start to Taini Jamison Trophy

Tiana Metuarau is in good form in her long-awaited first match for the Silver Ferns.

The Silver Ferns have overcome a challenging buildup to make a winning start to the Taini Jamison Trophy series.

New Zealand pipped England 48-42 in the first test on Monday night, which was played behind closed doors at Christchurch Arena due to level 2 restrictions.

The Silver Ferns couldn’t have scripted a more disrupted preparation to the series, having just three full days and five training sessions as a group in Christchurch.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tiana Metuarau had a memorable debut for the Silver Ferns against England.

Lockdown meant their training camp in Wellington in early September had to be cancelled with preparation limited to Zoom meetings, road runs, and individual gym work in makeshift home garages under level 4.

Ironically, the touring English squad had a week longer as a unit to train in Christchurch after getting out of managed isolation.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson and English defender Geva Mentor contest for the ball in the opening test.

The four Auckland-based Ferns, new captain Gina Crampton, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Peta Toeava, and uncapped shooter Grace Nweke were granted government exemptions to head south, arriving late on Friday.

Tiana Metuarau, the 20-year-old daughter of former Silver Ferns coach and captain Wai Taumaunu, dazzled on debut for the Ferns at goal attack.

Born in Stevenage, England in 2001, where mother Wai was England's national director of netball, Metuarau thrived in her first taste of international netball, landing 17 goals from 19 attempts.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images New Zealand’s Kelly Jury challenges England's George Fisher in the first test on Monday.

Leading 26-21 at halftime, the Ferns were outplayed by England in the third quarter, who roared back into the contest. Three unanswered goals to begin the final quarter allowed the Roses to close to one, trailing 37-36.

New Zealand's lack of training time as a group showed in the opening quarter, producing flashes of brilliance, but patches where they were sloppy, turning the ball over and battling with connections.

Metuarau was handed a start at goal attack on debut, becoming Silver Fern No. 178.

New Zealand’s Tiana Metuarau and England's Layla Guscoth tussle for possession in the first test.

Masked up in the Christchurch Arena stands, Taumaunu would have been proud as punch of her daughter, who showed she belongs in the black dress with a fine debut.

Metuarau partnered Maia Wilson in the shooting end, who was so impressive the last time she wore the black dress in March's Constellation Cup triumph against Australia.

Crampton, Sam Winders, and Maddy Gordon were preferred in the midcourt to begin the game. Fresh off a stellar ANZ Premiership season with the Tactix, Karin Burger started at goal defence with Kelly Jury getting the nod at goal keep.

The Ferns started positively jumping out to an early 5-3 lead with Metuarau busy to begin the game, going to the post to put up shots and feeding effectively.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images An empty car park is seen in front of Christchurch Arena prior to game one of the Cadbury Netball Series between the Silver Ferns and England on Monday.

Goal defence Layla Guscoth was a menace early for the Roses, gaining three intercepts in the first quarter, and forming a powerful partnership with the vastly experienced Geva Mentor.

Metuarau showed little signs of nerves on the international stage for the first time, landing all seven of her first quarter attempts as the Ferns held a 12-11 edge after 15 minutes.

An 8-3 burst to start the second quarter allowed the Silver Ferns to open up a 20-14 advantage with Crampton and Winders leading the way in the midcourt and sending through accurate ball.

It was some start to international netball for Metuarau, who wasn’t afraid to turn and shoot from distance, looking comfortable on debut.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images England captain Serena Guthrie fires off a pass during the opening Taini Jamison Trophy test against New Zealand.

The Silver Ferns were slick on attack in the second quarter and committed defensively as they forced England into errors. New Zealand's strong play led to an England change with goal attack Sophie Drakeford-Lewis replaced by Southern Steel standout George Fisher.

New Zealand went into halftime with a 26-21 lead with Metuarau a flawless nine from nine in the first half. She finally missed for the first time early in the second half, having made her first 10 attempts.

Taurua went to the bench for the first time after halftime with Fitzpatrick on at goal keep, replacing Burger, and Claire Kersten on for Winders in the middle.

England produced their best netball in the third quarter, trimming the Ferns' buffer to 33-30 with five minutes left in the term.

The Roses were right in the hunt, down 37-33, approaching the final term with Fisher adding impact off the bench, converting 14 of her first 15 attempts.

England threatened in a tense final quarter, but whenever it looked like they would hit the front, New Zealand came up with a key defensive turnover or goal.

Game two is on Wednesday with the final match on Friday night.

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns 48 (Maia Wilson: 31/39, Tiana Metuarau: 17/19) England 42 (Eleanor Cardwell: 16/22, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis: 4/4, George Fisher: 22/23) Quarter scores: 1Q: 12-11, HT: 26-21, 3Q: 37-33.