Aimee Fisher wins world canoe sprint title after walking away from Tokyo Olympics selection

New Zealand's Aimee Fisher after winning the K1500m title at the 2021 canoe sprint world championships in Copenhagen.

New Zealand paddler Aimee Fisher has beaten two Tokyo Olympic Games medallists to win the women’s K1 500m title on the final day of the world canoe sprint championships in Denmark.

The 25-year-old Rio Olympian – who ruled herself out of Tokyo contention after withdrawing from Canoe Racing New Zealand’s high performance programme last year over athlete welfare concerns – won in 1min 48.08sec at Copenhagen on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Fisher beat Hungary's Tamara Csipes – the runner-up to New Zealand champion Lisa Carrington at the Tokyo Olympics – into second place, with Tokyo bronze medallist Emma Jorgensen (Denmark) third.

Csipes was 0.91sec behind Fisher while Jorgensen, competing before her home crowd, finished in 1min 49.85sec.

Fisher’s victory effectively means New Zealand has the top two K1 500m paddlers in the world after Carrington’s Tokyo triumph.

Her winning time in Copenhagen was quicker than Carrington’s 1min 51.216sec victory in the Tokyo final.

Fisher’s gold medal follows Carrington’s K500m world championship victories in 2015 and 2019.

Little wonder she was delighted with her success after “a tough’’ year or so.

Georgia Schofield Aimee Fisher in action at the New Zealand national championships.

“That race, oh my gosh, 100m in I was going ‘trust, trust in the process every stroke just reach out, you’ve done the work,’' Fisher said in a video interview on the Planet Canoe Facebook page.

“Oh, that was so special, it’s special for everyone back home, it’s a win for all the people on my team.’’

Fisher agreed the last 12 to 18 months had been a tough time in her career and “definitely had its moments where I wanted to walk away and give up the sport’’.

But she had continued to work hard, and it was “the icing on the cake to come home today and show to myself I can do this’’.

She said she had been “writing my own programme and just doing it differently’,’ but had “some cool people on my side in my team, supporting that process.’’

Fisher said it had been “very liberating to have so much ownership over my sporting pursuits’’.

Rotorua-born Fisher, who was raised in Hastings, won silver medals with New Zealand crews in the K2 200m and K4 500m at the 2018 world championships after a bronze in the K4 500m at the 2017 world event.

Fisher finished fifth in the K4 500m at the Rio Olympic Games with Kayla Imrie, Jaime Lovett and Caitlin Ryan.