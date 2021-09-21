White Ferns fighting to keep series alive after blowing chance to draw level with England

The White Ferns were on top for large stretches of the second ODI against England but ultimately came up empty-handed

It's been a while since the White Ferns beat one of the top teams in women's one-day international cricket in the middle of a series, rather than in a dead rubber.

But for long stretches of the second ODI against England at the County Ground in Worcester, that was well within their grasp.

They were on top when they reduced their hosts to 146-9 after winning the toss and choosing to bowl, then again when they made it to 111-4, even after a rain delay meant their target was changed from 198 off 50 overs to a slightly more difficult 183 off 42.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images The White Ferns celebrate one of Hannah Rowe’s three wickets in the second ODI against England.

In the end, they lost by 13 runs, so instead of heading to Grace Road in Leicester with the series level at 1-1, they are now down 2-0 and will be fighting to keep the series alive when the first ball is bowled on Tuesday [Wednesday 12am NZ time].

Captain Sophie Devine said after the match that it was a loss that “hurts quite a bit” and when you look at her team's record in recent years it's easy to see why.

Since the last ODI World Cup, which England won on home soil in 2017, the White Ferns have now played 32 matches and won just 11 of them.

Eight of those 11 wins were against Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies, who are all still trying to qualify for next year's World Cup in New Zealand.

The other three – two against England and one against India – were in the third match of three-match series where they had already gone down 2-0.

In that time, the White Ferns have played 16 matches against the four teams above them in the ICC rankings – Australia, England, India, and South Africa – where series were still alive and lost all 16.

You have to go back to the start of 2017, when they beat Australia on the back of an Amy Satterthwaite century at Eden Park Outer Oval, to find a win in a live contest against one of those sides, who have all already qualified for the World Cup, which was why Sunday's missed opportunity hurt so bad.

They will have another chance on Tuesday – and if they win, another after that. They're by no means out of this series, having bowled England out twice, but they need to seize the decisive moments instead of letting them slip.

Their bowling effort on Sunday was fantastic until England's last pair – batter Danni Wyatt and No 11 Tash Farrant – came together and put on 51 – an English record for the 10th wicket and almost four times as many runs as the eventual winning margin.

Then with the bat, they had four players make good starts – Suzie Bates (28), Lauren Down (22), Devine (28), and Brooke Halliday (29) – but needed at least one of them to anchor the chase.

Seamer Hannah Rowe took 3-41 with the ball but fell cheaply at No 8, making just 7 before she became one of young off-spinner Charlie Dean's four victims, as the White Ferns went from needing 72 off 18 overs with six wickets in hand to being all out with 14 runs still needed and three overs still to be bowled.

“It was a game where we got ourselves in a position where we could have won it,” Rowe said.

“The girls are all pretty disappointed to not be able to bring that home from where we were.

“We had plenty of opportunities to build partnerships right down to the bottom of the order,” she added.

“We've got a lot to reflect on there, it's something that's happened quite a bit to us in the past, so it's something we're going to have learn from quickly.”