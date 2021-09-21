White Ferns cancel training after bomb threat in England ahead of third ODI

Amy Satterthwaite in action for the White Ferns against England in Bristol.

The White Ferns’ preparations for a one-day women’s cricket international in England have been disrupted by a bomb threat, according to English reports.

A report on ESPNCricinfo said the White Ferns cancelled practice and went into lockdown in Leicester on Monday after a New Zealand management team member was contacted and told a bomb would be placed at the team hotel.

“It is understood they were also warned of an attempt to place a bomb on their plane when they return to New Zealand,’’ ESPNCricinfo reported.

The third ODI against England in Leicester is expected to go ahead as planned on Tuesday night.

Spark Sport The White Ferns were on top for large stretches of the second ODI against England but ultimately came up empty-handed

READ MORE:

* England cricketers pull out of trip to Pakistan, angers PCB

* Black Caps vs Pakistan: NZ Cricket vows to complete tour obligations 'as soon as possible'

* White Ferns fighting to keep series alive after blowing chance to draw level with England



Police and security agencies were contacted and concluded the threat was not “credible’’, the ESPNCricinfo report said.

The threat came just days after the Black Caps men’s team cancelled their tour to Pakistan after “credible’’ and targeted security threats.

English cricket authorities have also since cancelled men’s and women’s teams tours to Pakistan.

MORE TO COME