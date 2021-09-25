Wellington Pride set up Farah Palmer Cup preliminary final against Waikato

A bonus-point win over the Bay of Plenty Volcanix has kept the Wellington Pride's season alive.

The Wellington Pride did what they needed to do 30 seconds into the second half on their way to a 41-34 win over the Bay of Plenty Volcanix on Saturday.

When Ayesha Leti-I'iga dotted down after coming off the bench at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui, they had four tries to their name – and a place in next weekend’s Farah Palmer Cup Premiership preliminary final against Waikato secure.

Their task was made clear at the start of the week, when New Zealand Rugby confirmed the three Auckland teams would play no further part in the provincial women’s competition, as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions that have had the city locked down since August 17.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images The Wellington Pride will play Waikato next weekend for a place in the Farah Palmer Cup Premiership final. (File photo)

The end result was that Canterbury were locked in to first place in the Premiership, and would host the final, with Waikato locked in to second. But for Wellington, sitting in fifth, things weren’t that simple.

They still needed a point against Bay of Plenty, to move past the Counties Manukau Heat and into fourth. With third-placed Auckland out of action, they would then play Waikato for a place in the final. If they didn’t get that point, Waikato would head straight to the final.

Leti-l’iga’s bonus-point try came after they scored three in the first half, but couldn’t eke out an advantage, as the Volcanix replied with two of their own, as well as a penalty to leave the scores locked at 17-all.

She added another as the Pride finished with seven to their name and held off the Volcanix, who scored five and picked up two bonus points for their efforts, which came a week after they defeated Otago to all-but secure Premiership rugby for another season.

Pride captain Jackie Patea-Fereti said afterwards that it had been good to have played a hotly-contested match, even though they secured the outcome they needed halfway through it.

“We knew they were going to bring the fire,” she told Sky Sport.

“Even though it was their last game, we knew they were going to leave it all out there, so we’ll thank them for that, and I’m really proud of our ladies and the effort they put in today.”

Wellington and Waikato will now be looking to see which Black Ferns they will have available for next weekend’s clash in Hamilton, with the national side set to go into camp ahead of their northern tour next Sunday.

Canterbury meanwhile warmed up for the final, where they will be seeking to win the Farah Palmer Cup for the fifth year in a row, with a 72-24 thumping of the Otago Spirit in Dunedin, a result that consigned the southerners to relegation back to the Championship.

They will host the winner of the Waikato-Wellington match in Christchurch the weekend of October 9.

Comeback win for Hawke's Bay

The finals matches in the Championship were locked in once it was announced third-placed North Harbour would play no further part, with the unbeaten Manawatū Cyclones advancing straight to the decider the weekend of October 9.

Northland and the Hawke’s Bay Tui will meet in a preliminary final next weekend and Hawke’s Bay prepared for that match by beating the Taranaki Whio 35-19, coming from behind after trailing 19-7 at halftime.

The Cyclones were set to play last-placed Tasman on Sunday morning in the final game of the round-robin.

Farah Palmer Cup – round seven

Premiership

Wellington Pride 41 Bay of Plenty Volcanix 34. HT: 17-17

Canterbury 72 Otago 24. HT: 39-5

Waikato will host Wellington in the preliminary final next weekend.

Canterbury will host the winner in the grand final the following weekend.

Championship

Hawke’s Bay Tui 35 Taranaki Whio 19. HT: 7-19

Sunday, 11.35am: Tasman Mako v Manawatū Cyclones

Northland will host Hawke’s Bay in the preliminary final next weekend.

Manawatū will host the winner in the grand final the following weekend.