Silver Ferns must quickly fix second test issues for winner-takes-all decider

Grace Nweke debuted for the Silver Ferns in the second test against England, taking the court to start the third quarter.

A hurting Silver Ferns side could again be without new captain Gina Crampton for Friday's winner-takes-all third test against England.

Led by a fine shooting display from Southern Steel standout George Fisher, England levelled the Taini Jamison Trophy series at 1-1 with a 55-45 win in Christchurch on Wednesday.

It was a statement second half performance from the Commonwealth Games gold medallists, who blew New Zealand off the court 34-21 in the second half.

The Ferns don't have long to address their second half struggles from Wednesday ahead of the decider. Wing attack and captain Crampton missed the game with a hip adductor strain and coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was no certainty to play in the third test.

Taurua could also be without goal attack Tiana Metuarau, who is in her first series with the Ferns. Metuarau who converted 17 from 19 on debut on Monday, and also performed strongly in the first half of the second test, suffered a “slight strain” while chasing a ball out of the goal circle.

New Zealand took a 24-21 lead into halftime, but it was all England in the second half, who feasted off Silver Ferns’ turnovers and picked up a steady amount of defensive ball.

John Davidson/Photosport Silver Ferns goal attack Tiana Metuarau receives medical attention from physio Sharon Kearney during the second test.

Highly-rated 19-year-old goal shoot Grace Nweke became Silver Fern No.179, being injected into the action to start the second half. Nweke lined up alongside usual goal shoot Maia Wilson, who shifted to goal attack, in a remodelled shooting combination.

With the Commonwealth Games looming in Birmingham in July, Taurua has been eager to get a look at different players and combinations in this series with shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio (maternity leave) and Jane Watson (ankle cleanout) among those not featuring.

John Davidson/Photosport England captain Serena Guthrie, right, and Laura Malcolm congratulate each other after beating the Silver Ferns in the second test.

“I know what it feels like, we've been there done that, and unfortunately the only way you can learn is through the good times and the bad,” Taurua said.

“This is definitely a massive learning curve not only for [Nweke], but also others as well within our team, so that's how it goes.”

Debutante Nweke converted 16 goals from 20 attempts in the second half after only landing in Christchurch late on Friday, along with fellow Aucklanders, Crampton, Peta Toeava, and vice captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, who were granted government exemptions to head south.

John Davidson/Photosport England celebrate their victory over the Silver Ferns in the second test on Wednesday.

The Auckland quartet had been in level 4 lockdown for the last five weeks, so to go from individual training sessions and running on the road to international netball was a steep challenge.

Taurua hates losing and will be gunning for victory in game three on Friday, but said the big picture of the Commonwealth Games and getting players on court was important.

“Obviously we go for a win, but if someone can tell me what my strongest line is I'll be really happy about that because I feel like I've got quite a few [options].

“I've got to be really objective and not emotional and stay focussed about what our long-term goal is, but also the opportunities that present and unfortunately sometimes you might only get one [chance].”

Uncapped Ferns, midcourter Kate Heffernan and shooter Jamie Hume, are both yet to take the court in this series.

England coach Jess Thirlby was delighted with her side’s second half performance and the amount of defensive ball they were able to snaffle. It was England's first win over New Zealand since January 2019, having lost six straight games to the Ferns.

She was under no illusion what to expect from a wounded Silver Ferns side with the series on the line on Friday.

“I'm not going to be looking through rose-tinted glasses for too long. I think we got more ball than them and I think it's been a long time since a Roses team has won more ball than the Silver Ferns because we've normally got quite schooled on that defence.”

If England could beat the Ferns and capture the Taini Jamison Trophy, it would be another step in the right direction for the side nine months out from a home Commonwealth Games.

England still have Jo Harten, Helen Housby, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Natalie Haythornthwaite to come back into the mix for the Australian leg of their tour against the Diamonds.

“I think this was the next level for us, psychologically we needed the win [against the Ferns]. I think the group are brilliant in terms of building each other up and supporting each other, but sometimes you just get to a point on the journey where you need to take a few scalps and we value this one in its own right.”

AT A GLANCE:

England 55 (George Fisher: 45/47, Eleanor Cardwell: 1/4, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis: 9/9) Silver Ferns 45 (Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 15/18, Tiana Metuarau: 9/10, Grace Nweke: 16/20, Maia Wilson: 5/7) Quarter scores: Q1: 7-10, HT: 21-24, Q3: 37-34.