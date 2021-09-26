Kayla Johnson's 'tough journey' back to professional netball now a little bit tougher

Kayla Johnson is set to return to the Stars in the ANZ Premiership next season after two years in Sydney.

Kayla Johnson has been on a “pretty tough journey” returning to professional netball after the birth of daughter Millah last August and things are about to get a little bit tougher.

The 47-cap Silver Fern has signed to play for the Stars in the ANZ Premiership next season after spending the last two years in Australia, where her husband, Kiwis international Shaun Johnson, had been playing for the Cronulla Sharks in the NRL.

She laid the groundwork for her return to the Stars in June, when the couple made the most of the trans-Tasman bubble to visit Auckland – a trip that also resulted in Shaun re-signing with the New Zealand Warriors from next season.

With the travel bubble in full effect, it appeared they would both be based in their hometown next year, but the outbreaks of the Covid-19 delta variant on either side of the Tasman have put paid to that.

The Warriors confirmed earlier this month that they will be based in Redcliffe in Queensland for the 2022 season, starting with pre-season training in November, which means Johnson is in for “an interesting year,” because, as she puts it: “It’s obviously not ideal having a one-year-old daughter and doing long distance”.

“It's definitely going to be tough,” she added, “but we're both committed to both of our teams, so we're just going to have to make it work”.

One advantage of being back in Auckland is that Johnson will have plenty of family and friends around to support her, which was “probably the main reason” she and Shaun wanted to come home in the first place.

“We didn't have much support over in Sydney,” Johnson said.

“We wanted to be around our family and have those extra pairs of hands around us, especially with both of us going back to being professional athletes.

“It's definitely something you can't do on your own.

Johnson last played professional netball in July 2019, when she made one appearance for the New South Wales Swifts as a temporary replacement player, shortly after moving to Australia. She signed on to play for them in 2020, but never took the court, after she announced she was pregnant in February that year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Netball historians uncover the incredible story of the woman behind a name on a team list.

“The goal for me was always to come back and get back into netball,” she said.

“I just didn't think it would actually be as hard as it has been.

“[My body] was pretty broken after giving birth, so it's definitely been a harder journey than I expected.

“I'm very close to being fit again, but still not quite there yet. It's been a pretty tough journey, but I’m very close now.”

Johnson’s only netball since playing for the Swifts was a handful of outings for the South Coast Blaze, a local club side, earlier this year, where she “got the cobwebs out”.

She was a foundation player for the Stars when the ANZ Premiership began in 2017 and helped them make it to the grand final in 2019, where they lost to the Central Pulse. The South Auckland-based franchise spent most of the 2021 season at the top of the ladder, only to collapse in its final weeks and miss the playoffs altogether.

John Cowpland/Photosport Kayla Johnson spent three seasons at the Stars from 2017 to 2019.

Johnson said she definitely has unfinished business returning to the Stars, who have otherwise brought back most of the squad that showed plenty of potential earlier this year.

While she’s been away she’s watched the Northern Mystics win their first domestic title, at the start of August, and while she enjoyed seeing the team she played for seven years finally enjoy some success, her goal is now to help the other Auckland franchise join them on domestic netball’s top step.

Johnson earned the last of her 47 caps for the Silver Ferns in early 2018, before a knee injury, one of several she has had to overcome, ruled her out of the Commonwealth Games that April.

Her pregnancy meant she never had to consider seeking to be eligible for selection while in Australia, but Ferns coach Noeline Taurua made a point of keeping the door open for her at the end of 2019, then offered her a vote of confidence in August, shortly before her return to the Stars was confirmed.

When the Ferns squad and a development squad were named for the 2021-22 international season, Johnson was included in a list of players who “were not considered for selection but will continue to work with Silver Ferns staff in the coming months,” alongside four others returning from injuries or maternity leave.

“That was huge,” Johnson said.

“I obviously hadn't made the squad or anything, but even just to be recognised and even just to be thought about was massive. It genuinely felt like I'd made the team, even though I hadn't.”

One of those returning from maternity leave was Phoenix Karaka, who became a mum at the end of 2020, and Johnson said the pair had been helping each other get used to their new situations.

“[Karaka’s daughter, Pāma] is three or four months younger than Millah, so we're kind of in the same boat there.

“We're always talking and trying to juggle training and just updating each other on what our babies are doing and what-not.

“It's always nice to see what other moms in the same position are doing and how they're handling it. It's nice to have the support there.”

The Stars are set to start pre-season training ahead of their 2022 campaign in November, but that could change depending on how long the Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland remain in place.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Kayla Johnson and husband Shaun at an event in 2017.

The new ANZ Premiership season is then set to start in mid-March and Johnson said she was looking forward to being part of a professional netball team again.

“I've actually missed it heaps.

“You definitely take it for granted when you're in it, because that's all you know, really. You just show up every day, and you're around the girls every day.

“Over in Aussie and being a mum, you definitely miss that side of it, just hanging out with the girls and joking around or mucking around.

“I'm definitely going to enjoy that aspect of it.”