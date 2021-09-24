Silver Ferns lose three players to injury for crunch third test against England

Grace Nweke makes her Silver Ferns debut but England too strong in second netball test.

The Silver Ferns’ hopes of retaining the Taini Jamison Trophy have been dealt a crushing blow with three players ruled out of the third test through injury.

New captain and starting wing attack Gina Crampton, goal attack Tiana Metuarau (both managing adductor strains), and vice captain and defender Sulu Fitzpatrick (hyperextended knee during training) are all unavailable for Friday’s decisive game three against England in Christchurch.

Crampton sat out Wednesday’s second test, won 55-45 by England, while Metuarau was injured during the second quarter of the match while chasing a loose ball outside the goal circle.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images New Silver Ferns captain Gina Crampton is one of three Silver Ferns ruled out of the third test through injury.

Metuarau had made a bright start to her international career with the 20-year-old starring on debut in the Ferns’ game one win on Monday, shooting 17/19.

READ MORE:

* Silver Ferns must quickly fix second test issues for winner-takes-all decider

* 'Wasn't my usual portion size': Tiana Metuarau overcomes nerves to shine in Silver Ferns debut

* Silver Ferns edge England to make winning start to Taini Jamison Trophy



Sam Winders will captain the Ferns in Crampton and Fitzpatrick’s absence.

Kimiora Poi, Jamie Hume, and Georgia Tong come into the match day 12.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic defender Tong and Stars goal attack Hume are both in line for debuts should they take the court.

The third test gets underway at 7.30pm.

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns game three squad:

Shooters: Jamie Hume, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson; Midcourters: Claire Kersten, Kimiora Poi, Shannon Saunders, Peta Toeava, Sam Winders (c); Defenders: Karin Burger, Kelly Jury, Georgia Tong.