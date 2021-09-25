'Almost unacceptable': Silver Ferns lick their wounds after losing home series to England

The Silver Ferns were down to their fifth-choice captain for the Taini Jamison Trophy decider against England, where they led by 10 goals at halftime but ultimately lost by four.

Sam Winders may have only been elevated to the role after Gina Crampton and Sulu Fitzpatrick suffered injuries, with Jane Watson recovering from ankle surgery and Ameliaranne Ekenasio on maternity leave, but she wasn’t making any excuses.

“When you’re up by 10,” she said after the match at Christchurch Arena, “it's almost unacceptable in some ways, I think, to have lost it by that much”.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The Silver Ferns let a 10-goal lead slip as they lost to the England Roses in Friday’s series decider.

The Ferns outscored England 14-4 in the second quarter to take a 26-16 lead into the big break, but lost the third quarter 16-10 and the fourth 17-9 to slump to a 49-45 defeat and a series loss.

READ MORE:

* England rally from 10 goal halftime deficit to beat Silver Ferns in decider

* Silver Ferns lose three players to injury for crunch third test against England

* Silver Ferns must limit substitutions and go with best side in series decider against England

* Silver Ferns must quickly fix second test issues for winner-takes-all decider



It was England’s first series win on New Zealand soil, and it made their 14-day stay in managed isolation, for a series that lasted a tick under 100 hours from the first whistle to the last, more than worth it.

It also left Ferns coach Noeline Taurua with plenty of thinking to do, 10 months out from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where her world champion side will be looking to claim world netball’s other major prize, currently held by the Roses.

The Ferns went into the series without the services of several senior players, including Ekenasio and Watson, then lost Crampton, Fitzpatrick, and Tiana Metuarau, who had shined in her first internationals, to injury by the time of the first centre pass on Friday.

For them to then be up by 10 after the first half-hour of action – the largest lead they’d had all series – was somewhat of a surprise, but having done the hard work to get there, they came undone and were on the wrong end of a 14-goal swing, with England piling on the pressure defensively.

Taurua said the injuries – adductor strains for Crampton and Metuarau, and a hyperextended knee for Fitzpatrick – wouldn’t keep any of her players out long-term, but with their next series starting in just over two weeks, she might need to call on reinforcements from further down the depth chart.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Netball historians uncover the incredible story of the woman behind a name on a team list.

She wasn’t using the absences as an excuse – England were also missing some key players, including shooters Jo Harten and Helen Housby – but said they did cost the Ferns a bit of “firepower, in regard to experience” for the series-deciding contest and that they would have to “lick their wounds”.

“I’m not making excuses, because, hey, we were up by 10. We just didn't do the job or didn't finish it off and probably didn't react or be proactive in the way that we should have.

“There’s a lot of learnings and a lot of things that we can really reflect on as we build. I think from my perspective, it's a starting point where I know where our players are at.”

The Ferns’ next assignment is a three-match series against a New Zealand men’s invitational team starting on October 10 in Hamilton, where they will play three times in the space of three nights.

The calendar between then and the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to start on July 28 next year, is cloudier.

Taurua said after Friday’s loss the prospect of potentially playing the Constellation Cup against Australia in November or December was still alive, if trans-Tasman travel was able to resume.

The Ferns also have rooms in managed isolation hotels booked for the end of January, should they need to return after travelling overseas to play prior to the ANZ Premiership, which will start in March.