Erin Routliffe loses in WTA but closes in on top 50 world ranking

Erin Routliffe and Kaitlyn Christian reached the final in the Czech Republic to boost both of their rankings.

Another career high ranking beckons for New Zealand tennis player Erin Routliffe despite losing the doubles final at the WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Routliffe and her American partner Caitlyn Christian have been beaten 6-3 6-2 by former world No 1 doubles player Sania Mirza from India and current US Open champion Zhang Shuai.

The 26-year-old Auckland born Routliffe and Christian next head to the United States for the WTA 500 tournament in Chicago.

Routliffe will improve a further 12 places in the rankings to 55 after starting the week in the Czech Republic ranked 67.

Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images Erin Routliffe and Kaitlyn Christian with their runners up trophies at the Ostrava Open, alongside the winners.

It has been a meteoric rise for Routliffe, who was ranked 108 before the US Open.

She reached the third round in New York with Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez, who went on to finish runner up in singles.

Routliffe then teamed with Belgian Kimberly Zimmerman and finished runner up in Luxembourg last week, before making the final with Caitlyn Christian this morning in Ostrava.