Tall Ferns humbled by Korea

Penina Davidson had a strong game for New Zealand against Korea.

The Tall Ferns women’s basketball team paid for their ill-discipline and poor shooting as they lost to Korea 85-69 in their opening game of the FIBA Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan.

New Zealand centre Penina Davidson notched an impressive double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, but that proved in vain.

Korea were strong from the outside, landing 13 three-pointers.

They also proved effective at close range, putting pressure on the New Zealand defence which handed the Koreans 18 from the charity stripe, 16 of which found the bottom of the net.

New Zealand trailed 46-38 at half time but Korean star Isaem Choi increasingly came into the game, notching 16 of her 29 points in a dominant third quarter display.

New Zealand face a quick turnaround, coming up against the hot-shooting Japan team on Tuesday (8pm on Maori Television).

Japan trounced India 136-46 in the competition’s opening fixture.

Korea 85: Isaem Choi (29pts & 8rbs), Hyejin Park (20pts, 11rbs & 6rbs), Danbi Kim (12pts & 4ast).

NZ Tall Ferns 69: Penina Davidson (21pts & 11rbs), Kalani Purcell, (8pts & 7rbs), Tessa Boagni (8pts & 5rbs).