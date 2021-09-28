England netball star Geva Mentor 'stranded' in New Zealand due to Covid-19 restrictions

The closing of the trans-Tasman bubble and the New Zealand lockdown has left Kiwis and Aussies stranded on each side of the Tasman for weeks as flights are grounded or cancelled and it has pushed some to extreme measures.

An English netball veteran who starred in their series win against the Silver Ferns says she is “stuck in New Zealand” because of no available flights to Australia.

Melbourne-based English goalkeeper Geva Mentor is seeking help to travel across the Tasman after playing in the history-making Taini Jamison Trophy series the English Roses won 2-1 in Christchurch this month. It was England’s first series win in New Zealand.

The 37-year-old, who captains the Collingwood Magpies in Australia's Super Netball League, has stayed in New Zealand while the rest of the English squad returns home.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT Geva Mentor says she is stuck in New Zealand after playing for England against the Silver Ferns.

The Roses were due to play another three-test series against the Australian Diamonds in October, but it was cancelled last week because of Covid-19 restrictions in Australia.

Mentor is unable to get to Melbourne because of limited flights from New Zealand to Australia, along with other Australians stranded in New Zealand under the trans-Tasman bubble pause. Some have turned to chartering private jets, spending thousands of dollars.

“I can potentially get out of New Zealand to anywhere in the world, but I can't get to Australia,” Mentor told the BBC.

“Even then, I face going via Fiji after a night there and then back to Sydney.”

The Australian Government suspended all quarantine-free flights from New Zealand on August 18, amid the Delta outbreak in Auckland.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Geva Mentor, centre, celebrates England’s series win against the Silver Ferns.

The Silver Ferns were also scheduled to play Australia in a Constellation Cup series in October, but that, too, was postponed because of Covid-19’s impact on travel.

Mentor has been sharing updates of her situation on social media and said the next available flight isn’t until November or December.

“I’m stuck in NZ,” she posted on Monday night. “I know there’s worse places to be stranded and others in worse situations, I’m just explaining how I’ve ended up as collateral.

“I have my health. I am okay at the moment as I spend the last few days unwinding with my team before they depart for the UK.

“I’m thankful for the people that have reached out to try and help. I [hope] to make it back to Australian shores to begin my fourth hard quarantine in 12 months!”

As Mentor waits to head home, the Roses are flying back to England via Singapore instead of Australia.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images England goalkeeper Geva Mentor is based in Melbourne.

“The rest of the girls can of course get on a flight back home to England, but that's no good for me and I'm the only one who is effectively stranded here,” she told the BBC.

“I've been in conversation with other sporting governing bodies and seeing if there's any other teams stuck here trying to get back into Australia.

“I've also been trying to reach influencers, politicians, entrepreneurs – anyone really who might have a spot on a plane I can bag to make it back.

“I really don't mind which port I get back to in Australia, I just need to get back there and have plenty of time to book into quarantine, prepare for pre-season and then the Commonwealth Games next year.”

Mentor has played 149 tests since her England debut in 2001 and has been based in Australia for most of her domestic career since 2008.

She won gold with England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. England will defend their Commonwealth title at home at next year's Games in Birmingham.