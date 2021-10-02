Farah Palmer Cup: Waikato, Wellington fight for the right to stop Canterbury winning fifth successive title

The All Blacks and Black Ferns have unveiled their state-of-the-art jerseys for the 2021 season.

Only one team can stop Canterbury winning their fifth successive Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) title.

Waikato and Wellington fight for that right in Hamilton on Saturday, aiming to join the red and black machine in next weekend's premiership decider in Christchurch.

The two provinces met in their last FPC fixture at the same location seven weeks ago, before Covid-19 returned to the community in August, with Waikato winning 34-27 at FMG Stadium Waikato after one of the most dramatic finishes imaginable.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Waikato's Gaibreill Wainohu runs into Wellington’s defence in their last meeting in August.

Mia Anderson’s try with the last play snatched Waikato a vital victory in the battle for semifinal places, after regaining the ball from the restart after the Pride levelled with their own last-gasp effort, and the hosts celebrated wildly because their return to the semifinals was confirmed.

However, the nationwide lockdown in August tore up the original schedule for the end of the FPC and the three Auckland teams – Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour – withdrew last week while the city remains locked down under alert level 3.

Covid-19's impact has affected Waikato and Wellington in their long-awaited return for Saturday’s preliminary final.

With the rearranged finals format clashing with the start of this weekend’s Black Ferns camp for their northern tour, no FPC team will have their best players for the final two weeks.

Waikato lose nine players, with Wellington missing three and Canterbury six, because of call-ups to the national squad for tests against England and France – their first test matches in more than two years.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Waikato celebrating their winning try in their dramatic victory over Wellington in August.

The absence of their Black Ferns was accepted by Waikato and Wellington coaches James Semple and Zak Feaunati.

“We're really excited for the players who get a chance instead,” Semple told Stuff.

“We always said it's a squad of 30 and try to drive that to empower all the girls. It's our job to promote players up the rank and give them as many opportunities as we can.”

Waikato could still pick international quality at fullback – Tenika Willison, who won gold with the Black Ferns sevens at this year's Tokyo Olympics, albeit after playing a limited role – as well as former Black Ferns sevens player Huia Harding on the bench.

Feaunati, in his first season as Wellington coach, said not having their Black Ferns was “disappointing”, but his side have earned the right to play in the preliminary final after getting the bonus point they needed in their 41-34 victory over Bay of Plenty last Saturday.

Wellington centre Fa’asua Makisi will play her 50th match for the Pride after making her debut in 2012.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Tenika Willison won gold with the Black Ferns sevens in Tokyo in July.

“You want to play against the best and have a fair crack, but with how everything has panned out, we just have to adjust and get on with it,” Feaunati told Stuff.

Canterbury, too, will not have their Black Ferns in the final after finishing top of the premiership, missing the huge influence of champion halfback Kendra Cocksedge, who was instrumental in their last-gasp 8-7 win against Waikato in last year's tense decider.

History is on the line for two teams who have not tasted much success in the national women’s provincial competition since its inception in 1999.

That painful defeat to Canterbury was Waikato’s second final appearance after losing to Auckland in 2014.

Wellington were champions in 2006, snapping Auckland's dominant run of winning 15 of the first 16 titles.

The Pride have only played two finals since, losing to Auckland in 2011 and 2015, and won the second-tier championship in 2018.

Farah Palmer Cup, preliminary finals

Championship: Northland 26-27 Hawke’s Bay on Friday

Premiership: Waikato v Wellington, Saturday at 12:05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.

Waikato: Tenika Willison, Montessa Tairakena, Kelsey Teneti, Rina Paraone, Gaibreill Wainohu, Kennedy Tahau, Klee Begbie; Victoria Edmonds, Emma-Lee Heta, Mia Anderson, Chyna Hohepa (c), Leomie Kloppers, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga, Ryleigh Hayes, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu. Reserves: Merania Paraone, Claudia Hobbs, Tafiau Fetalaiga, Jade Coates, Huia Harding, Nikita Porima, Kiriana Nolan, Reese Anderson.

Wellington: Georgia Daals, Alexis Tauaneai, Fa’asua Makisi, Monica Tagoai, Kolora Lamani, Elizabeth Goulden, Ana-Maria Afuie; Hosanna Aumua, Xavier Tusa, Nina Foaese, Jackie Patea-Fereti (c), Sanita Levave, Isadora Leio-Laupola, Alicia Print, Angelica Uila. Reserves: Precious Auimatagi, Chloe Te Moananui, Barbra Taumoli, Sinead Ryder, Bernadette Robertson, Milly Mackey, Davina Lasini, Cheyne Copeland.

Unavailable Black Ferns

Waikato (9): Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Chelsea Alley, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa, Renee Holmes, Cheyelle Robins-Reti.

Wellington (3): Joanah Ngan-Woo, Dhys Faleafaga, Ayesha Leti-I'iga.