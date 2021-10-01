Farah Palmer Cup: Hawke’s Bay stun Northland to progress to championship final against Manawatū

Hawke’s Bay celebrate after stunning Northland in their preliminary final in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Hawke’s Bay powered into the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) championship decider after squeaking past Northland in their thrilling preliminary final in Whangarei on Friday.

The FPC is into its second week after returning from the enforced break because of Covid-19 and the Tui stunned the hosts 27-26 in the first match of the rearranged finals format at Semenoff Stadium.

SKY SPORT Hawke's Bay stunned Northland with a remarkable second-half comeback in the Farah Palmer Cup's championship preliminary final.

Hawke's Bay will be underdogs for the championship final on the road against the table-topping Manawatū Cyclones next weekend, but their phenomenal second-half comeback will give them confidence against the favourites.

Superb Hawke’s Bay No 8 Kathleen Brown gave the Tui a late advantage and Kauri first five-eighth Timara Leaf missed a penalty goal to retake the lead in the dying minutes.

Krystal Cottrell booted her first conversion from five attempts from Brown’s try that, ultimately, toppled the Kauri.

The Tui held on after Northland turned down more penalty goals to steal victory, opting instead for quick taps, and the hosts will be wondering how they let the match get away from them.

Ironically, Hawke's Bay were victorious once the final whistle sounded for a breakdown penalty, something that was hurting them in the first half, and it sparked jubilant scenes on the field among their players.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Harmony Kautai scored one of Hawke's Bay’s late tries.

Northland led 26-10 after 43 minutes and looked in control because of their imposing breakdown dominance, but giant Hawke’s Bay prop Moomooga Palu got their fightback rolling with the first of their three second-half tries for a grandstand finish.

Olympic sevens gold medallist Tyla Nathan-Wong's return in sky blue lasted less than five minutes because of an accidental head clash that left her with a deep cut around her eye.

Northland were already without their Black Ferns, prop Krystal Murray and star outside back Portia Woodman, because of the FPC’s clash with their pre-tour camp.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Hawke’s Bay prop Moomooga Palu scored one of their five tries.

Former Black Fern Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, a Rugby World Cup winner in 2017, was in brilliant form for Northland at second five-eighth, running the show and scoring a mesmeric second-half try after dancing through defenders.

Subritzky-Nafatali finished with a double but was sinbinned, crucially, on 64 minutes and Hawke’s Bay notched two tries while she was sidelined to take the lead for the first time in the final quarter.

She limped off in the final minutes after returning from the bin, as Northland's composure disappeared while she wasn’t on the field.

Harmony Kautai and Brown went over for Hawke's Bay and Cottrell landed the crucial conversion from the latter's score to upset the hosts.

Northland sat second, one place above Hawke's Bay in the standings after beating them 46-31 in Napier in July, and were playing their first match since August 15 after the FPC's six-week hiatus.

Hawke's Bay returned to action last week, beating Taranaki 35-19, and finished in top form after that extra fixture to advance to the final.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Timara Leaf missed a late penalty goal to steal the win for the Northland.

Earlier, Northland prop Hinewai Pomare slammed down the first try after they weathered a storm from the Tui, who butchered some excellent chances in the opening minutes.

Palu was somehow held up after ploughing into Northland’s defence, but it was an example of the home side’s dominance in contact.

Hooker Tiaho Mahanga then swatted away Tui defenders to score another close-range try before centre Subritzky-Nafatali dived over from a quick, decisive inside pass.

Northland seemed to be running riot, but Hawke's Bay responded with winger Rakai McCafferty and Cottrell’s tries in the right corner after stringing some passes together, finishing strongly before half-time.

First five-eighth Cottrell’s influence grew in the first half but her missed conversions were hampering their comeback.

However, she kicked the one that mattered most.

Hawke's Bay 27 (Rakai McCafferty, Krysten Cottrell, Moomooga Palu, Harmony Kautai, Kathleen Brown tries; Cottrell con) Northland 26 (Hinewai Pomare, Tiaho Mahanga, Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali 2 tries; Timara Leaf 3 con) HT: 10-21.