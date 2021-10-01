Age-group international Marisa van der Meer joins Melbourne City women

New Melbourne City signing Marisa van der Meer has starred for Canterbury United in Pride in New Zealand’s National Women’s League.

Age-group international Marisa van der Meer has become the third Kiwi to sign with Melbourne City for the coming A-League Women season.

She joins Football Ferns defender Rebekah Stott, a City stalwart who is returning to play after successfully undergoing cancer treatment during the winter, and Football Ferns forward Hannah Wilkinson on the books of the Australian club.

Van der Meer has been called up to the Ferns twice, including for the Tokyo Olympics in July, but is yet to make her senior international debut.

She has represented New Zealand at age-group level, staring at left back during the 2018 Fifa Under-17 World Cup, where the Kiwis claimed a historic bronze medal.

Her move to A-League Women comes after several years playing for Canterbury United Pride, the standout team in New Zealand’s National Women’s League.

In a statement issued on Friday, van der Meer said she was looking forward to taking her first steps in professional football.

“I made this move to Australia and City because I see it as a really good opportunity to not only play in a great team, but to challenge and better myself as a player.

“Apart from the club’s great reputation, I’ve heard very good things about the setup that City have, as well as the great environment that the players and staff have created.”

City coach Rado Vidošić said van der Meer would add “versatility and depth” to City’s defensive stocks.

“We’re very happy to be welcoming [her] to the club.

“Marisa gained some valuable experience as part of New Zealand’s squad in the Tokyo Olympics, and we’re looking forward to working with her and watching her continue to develop as a player.”

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Wellington Phoenix have announced they will enter a team in Australia's W-League

Van der Meer is the seventh Kiwi to sign for an Australian club ahead of the start of the A-League Women season on December 3.

At least 11 more will be involved with the Wellington Phoenix, who have entered the semi-professional competition for the first time, but are yet to announce their coach or any player signings.

Ferns midfielder Malia Steinmetz was unveiled by Western Sydney Wanderers on Thursday, while defender Claudia Bunge has returned to defending champions Melbourne Victory. Liz Anton has also returned to Perth Glory, while Paige Satchell has moved from Canberra United to Sydney FC.

As a condition of the Phoenix’s entry into A-League Women, which comes with the caveat that they must sign seven Australian players and no more than 11 Kiwis, Football Australia has agreed to fund the minimum salary of one Kiwi player at each of the Australian clubs.

Adelaide United, Brisbane Roar, Canberra, and the Newcastle Jets are the four clubs yet to take advantage of that support, though it is understood at least one of them has been exploring Kiwi options.

Veteran Ferns midfielder Annalie Longo and goalkeeper Lily Alfeld are both yet to re-sign with A-League Women clubs after playing in the competition last season.

At the launch of the Phoenix women’s team, Longo indicated she was still considering her playing options, after joining NZ Football as its women’s development officer this month, while Alfeld, who is yet to earn a Ferns cap, is likely to be the new team’s top goalkeeping target.

The Phoenix team is set to be based in New South Wales for its inaugural season.