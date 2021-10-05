Covid-19: Waikato teams return negative tests, FPC squad bound for Christchurch

Waikato’s rugby teams have got the green light to resume training in Cambridge after fleeing Hamilton to avoid being locked down as parts of the region moved to Covid-19 alert level 3 on Sunday night.

Most of the players and staff from Waikato’s men’s and women’s teams relocated to the Podium Lodge in Cambridge under strict Covid-19 protocols and couldn't train together until all returning negative tests.

All of those tests came back negative, Waikato Rugby chief executive Carl Moon told Stuff on Tuesday, and the women’s team will be flying to Christchurch to play Canterbury in Saturday’s Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) premiership final.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Waikato's players celebrating Kelsey Teneti’s try in their preliminary final win over Wellington on Saturday.

Cambridge is under alert level 2 and outside the locked down Waikato areas at level 3.

The final is set to go ahead after doubts on Sunday when positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Raglan and Hamilton East.

Moon said Waikato's FPC team will be operating under alert level 2 restrictions for their training and travel to Christchurch.

“Where they are now is level 2 and where they're going to is level 2,” Moon told Stuff.

Moon said they were following advice from New Zealand Rugby who are in direct contact with the Ministry of Health.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was acceptable for the team to travel to Christchurch, providing they take their alert level with them, which “we strongly encourage, as we do all other travels”.

“We understand from NZ Rugby that a number of precautions have been taken to ensure the teams have been able to safely relocate to Cambridge,” the spokesperson said in a statement issued to Stuff.

“Waikato Rugby has also informed us it has taken all precautions to ensure that all members of the teams are meeting health precautions and that the health risk to the public is minimised.

“There will be daily health checks by the team doctor.”

Waikato's FPC squad are due to fly to Christchurch on Friday from Hamilton Airport, which is under alert level 2 and not in the parts of the region at level 3.

Fourteen of their players and five staff members left Hamilton before parts of Waikato, including Hamilton city, were locked down on Sunday at 11:59pm. The rest of their squad are located outside of Hamilton.

The Waikato men’s team, the Mooloos, have a bye this weekend and 31 of their players and staff also shifted to the Podium Lodge.

The Blues were based at the same facility in Super Rugby Aotearoa when they decided not to return to Auckland after an away match in February because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the city.

Waikato qualified for the FPC’s premiership final by beating Wellington on Saturday and are set to face four-time defending champions Canterbury in a repeat of last year's final. Canterbury won 8-7 thanks to a last-gasp try from Canadian lock Cindy Nelles.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Waikato’s men’s team, the Mooloos, also shifted to Cambridge on Sunday.

The FPC's championship final between Manawatū and Hawke's Bay in Palmerston North on Saturday is also still going ahead.

The end of the FPC was disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak erupting in Auckland in August and the finals had to be altered after being pushed back a month.

Auckland's three teams – Auckland, Counties Manukau and North Harbour – withdrew from the competition last month because they were unable to train or play under alert level 3 restrictions.