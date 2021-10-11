Wellington Phoenix appoint Gemma Lewis as club's first A-League Women's coach

Wellington Phoenix have appointed an A-League Women’s coach but still have plenty of work to do ahead of their first season.

Gemma Lewis was unveiled as the inaugural head coach of the Phoenix women’s team on Monday, just over eight weeks out from the team’s opening game against Western Sydney Wanderers on December 3.

The former Wales international is one of the country’s top female coaches. She is the current New Zealand under-20 coach and manager of the Future Ferns Development Programme.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images Gemma Lewis has been appointed head coach of the Wellington Phoenix A-League Women team.

She served as an assistant coach for the Football Ferns at the Women’s World Cup in 2019 for New Zealand at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018, where they created history by finishing third.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Phoenix to make women's team announcements; squad rules confirmed

* Age-group international Marisa van der Meer joins Melbourne City women

* Wellington Phoenix to field women's team in W-League with quota of Australian players



At 31, Lewis will be the second youngest coach in the A-League Women behind Perth Glory’s Alex Epakis.

She will be supported by New Zealand under-20 assistant coach Natalie Lawrence, making the Phoenix just the second club after Canberra United to have women in the head coach and assistant positions.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX Gemma Lewis and Natalie Lawrence will take charge of the Wellington Phoenix team in their first season in the A-League Women.

“We are extremely pleased to have Gemma and Natalie leading the charge with the country’s first ever professional women’s football team our Phoenix women’s squad this year,” Phoenix general manager David Dome said.

“No doubt it’s going to be a huge learning season for us and the squad given the players we are looking at, but it’s also a chance for coach and players to show the rest of Australasia what they can do.”

Lewis said she was honoured to be named as the Phoenix's first-ever women's team coach.

“It’s pretty amazing to be able to create a little bit of history,” Lewis said.

“It’s a really good next step for us, but to be something that’s the first time for New Zealand and to be on that journey along with players as well, it makes it even more special and important.

“I couldn’t have written the story better if I tried. I’m pretty excited about it and it definitely does mean a lot.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix have been granted entry into the A-League Women's competition from 2021-22.

“This side is such an important part of the women’s pathway in New Zealand, especially in the lead up to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil.”

Although she was only officially unveiled on Monday, Lewis said recruitment had been underway for some time and expected the Phoenix to be in a position to announce the first wave of player signings this week.

The 18-person squad will be made up of 11 New Zealand players and seven from Australia as per their licencing agreement, and must be finalised four weeks out from the start of the 2021-22 season.

Seven New Zealand players have already signed with other A-League Women’s teams, reducing the pool of players Lewis can select from, meaning the Phoenix could have a very youthful look to it in season one.

Wellington Phoenix will enter a team in Australia's semi-professional W-League women's football competition this season.

But Lewis said it would benefit the Football Ferns to have more players playing at a higher level and believed the Phoenix would still be competitive, even if the squad comprised of mainly young talent.

“By having those higher profile players sign with other clubs, it does also mean you get more opportunities for more New Zealanders, so we’re trying to see the positives from all sides,” Lewis said.

“I don’t think we’re too far behind. As much as this announcement has come at a later date and Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand Football were working through the process of making this all official, there has still been work going on in the background.

“And that’s why I said we’re going to be in a position to announce some players this week.

“I know some squads have announced up to 15-16 players with a few more to add on but I don’t think we’re too far off that.”

Lewis and Lawrence are currently based in Auckland but said the Phoenix and NZ Football had applied for exemptions for the pair to travel to Wellington to begin pre-season training before leaving for Australia towards the end of October.

The team will be based in New South Wales for the duration of the season.

“With the circumstances here, things changing and new restrictions, that has been looked to get us and players out earlier rather than later.”

Lewis said she and Lawrence would continue in their roles as New Zealand under-20 coaches through to next year’s World Cup.