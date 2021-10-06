White Sox forced to postpone softball series due to Covid-19 restrictions

White Sox captain Lara Andrews and her teammates will have to wait till January to play in a Quad Series after it was postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Plans to get some game time for the New Zealand White Sox women’s softball team have been dashed with a Labour weekend tournament postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

A televised Quad Series was to be held in Palmerston North from October 23-25. It was to feature two sides from within the White Sox squad (Team Hira and Team Weber), the New Zealand Junior White Sox national under-19 team and a Team International squad drawn from overseas softballers resident in New Zealand.

But Softball New Zealand (SNZ) chief executive Tony Giles said on Wednesday that “due to circumstances outside our control’’ the Quad Series would be postponed and rescheduled for late January.

“Due to pandemic restrictions and including the hard border in place in the Auckland region, it is not possible to continue with the event at this time,’’ Giles said.

SNZ had earlier been forced to cancel training camps for three national age-group teams, including the Junior Black Sox men, due to the uncertainty of the ongoing Covid situation in Auckland.

The Quad Series – at a Colquhoun Park facility remodelled for the 2020 under-18 boys World Cup – was to be supported by a series featuring 28 teams – (18 men and 10 women).

Giles said SNZ would work with White Sox management and significant stakeholders including Sport Manawatū, and Sky Sport, around the rescheduling.

The Team Hira and Team Weber White Sox squads were named in honour of New Zealand women’s softball greats Rhonda Hira and Gina Weber.