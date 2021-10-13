Graduation day looming for Football Ferns hopefuls playing in the US college system

Gabi Rennie went from the US college system to the Tokyo Olympics with the Football Ferns, where she scored on debut. Several other college players are set to join her in the squad to play Canada later this month.

You could call it graduation day.

Jita Klimková is set to name her first Football Ferns squad this week ahead of a pair of matches against reigning Olympic champions Canada in the October international window.

When those fixtures were announced earlier this month she confirmed several players based at American colleges would be in line to receive callups, as Covid-19 border restrictions will limit her to players based in Europe and the United States.

A total of 14 players from the 22-strong squad selected for the Tokyo Olympics are set to be available – goalkeepers Erin Nayler, Anna Leat, and Vic Esson; defenders Abby Erceg, Ali Riley, Meikayla Moore, and CJ Bott; midfielders Ria Percival, Katie Bowen, Betsy Hassett, Olivia Chance, and Daisy Cleverley; and forwards Gabi Rennie and Emma Rolston.

Two of those 14 are based at US colleges themselves – midfielder Cleverley at Georgetown in Washington DC, and forward Rennie at Indiana in the midwest – but they could be joined by up to eight others who have gone down the path of accepting lucrative football scholarships to further their football careers, with Klimková set to select 22 players.

Those in the selection frame are believed to include two players who have already earned Ferns caps, forwards Hannah Blake and Maggie Jenkins, who made their debuts against Thailand in November 2017 but haven’t been involved since.

Other forwards understood to be in the mix are Sam Tawharu from the University of Iowa, who was set to earn a Ferns callup for the OFC Nations Cup at the end of 2018, but had to turn it down as it came at late notice and she had a prior commitment; Ava Collins from St John’s University in New York, who trained with the Ferns in Auckland prior to the Olympics; and Jacqui Hand, who is in her fourth year at Colorado College.

In the midfield, where there are a significant number of professional players available, there is Amelia Abbott from Texas Tech University and Aniela Jensen from the University of the Pacific in California are the college-based options.

At the back, there are a pair of fullbacks – Michaela Foster, the daughter of All Blacks coach Ian Foster, and the New Zealand captain at the 2016 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup, who is in her third season at the University of San Diego, and Tahlia Herman-Watt, who is in her second season at Arizona State University.

Those who do get called up from the college ranks are set to miss a few matches while they’re away, but it will give them a chance to make a valuable early impression on Klimková, as the Ferns make their first steps towards the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup on home soil.

Other players in the frame who did not feature at the Olympics include Katie Rood, who didn’t make the cut and is now playing in the third-tier in the United Kingdom for Southampton, and midfielders Jana Radosavljevic and Rosie White, who were unavailable due to injury and illness respectively.

Radosavljevic has recently join German second-tier club Arminia Bielefeld, but it’s unclear how far along she is with her recovery from a meniscus injury suffered in April, while White has resumed training with OL Reign after a flare-up of a chronic medical condition in June, but might not be ready for a return to international action.