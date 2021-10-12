Matatū to represent the South Island in Super Rugby Aupiki

The logo for Matatū, the South Island’s new women's rugby team.

Matatū will join the Blues, Chiefs, and Hurricanes in Super Rugby Aupiki next year.

The name, logo, and colours of the South Island team for New Zealand Rugby’s new elite women’s competition were unveiled on Tuesday.

Matatū is a name gifted to the team by Ngāi Tūāhuriri, one of the five primary hapū of the Ngai Tahu iwi.

As outlined in the statement confirming the team’s identity, Matatū is “an instructive command to remain steadfast with head held high, alert and ready to take on any and every challenge head on”.

“The term Matatū has, in recent years, become synonymous with Aoraki, the highest peak in the South Island,” the statement said.

“It speaks to the mana he holds as the enduring watchful guardian of all those who reside in Te Waka o Aoraki [the South Island].”

Matatū will be governed by the Crusaders, but the team will represent the whole of the South Island, including the regions represented by the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific.

The team will play in a teal-coloured kit, a decision taken after focus groups discovered there was a desire for the team to wear neutral colours “in order to truly reflect the collaborative partnership between the regions”.

“There was also an aligned focus to consider a colour palette more relative to our whenua (land), our communities and the narrative of Matatū,” the team added in a statement.

“Our final colours are relevant to the South Island landscape and the glacial colours within our cultural narrative and the name Matatū.”

The name, colours and logo design were created by local artist and designer Morgan Mathews-Hale, and the work was completed in partnership with Te Whaka Ako Limited.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Black Ferns and Canterbury halfback Kendra Cockesdge is one of the first five signings made by Matatū.

The Crusaders’ general manager of women’s professional rugby, Sarah Munro, said in a statement that the name, logo, and colours of Matatū had evolved from “four core values” developed in a consultation process last year, “which engaged current and past players, key female figures within the rugby community of the South Island, the two resident Super Rugby clubs and also Ngāi Tūāhuriri”.

Those values are: Tumanawa (determination), Tūaho (legacy), Tūtira (unity), and Tūhono (connections).

Mathews-Hale said in a statement: “Our tohu (logo) reflects the mana of Aoraki as our central maunga, and depicts our collective purpose and our shared connections”.

“Its relationship to the values strategy echoes through our representatives, onto our communities and honours the whakapapa (genealogy) of elite women's rugby in the South.

“I am honoured to contribute to the foundations of our team, Matatū.”

“We are so proud to have this inspiring name and narrative bestowed on us, and we will wear our new tohu with pride when we run out for our opening game in 2022,” Munro added.

Canterbury coach Blair Baxter was announced as the inaugural Matatū coach last week and on Tuesday the appointments of two assistant coaches and the signings of five players, including Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge, were confirmed.

Whitney Hansen and Tony Christie will join Baxter’s staff while Pip Love, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Grace Brooker and Te Rauoriwa Gapper will join the playing ranks.

In a statement, Baxter said: “In discussing the team’s aspirations and values, it has been inspiring to hear about each player’s journey to become a professional rugby player”.

“Dreams are being realised which is remarkable and I’m looking forward to working with these players, coaches, and our management team, to live the values of Matatū every day in our environment.”

Matatū also confirmed that Bayleys Canterbury will be the team’s principal sponsorship partner, with their logo to appear on the front of the playing jerseys, and that the University of Canterbury will be another partner, with their logo appearing elsewhere on the kit.