Super Rugby Aupiki: Black Ferns captain Les Elder honoured to be forming a new Chiefs legacy

Black Ferns captain Les Elder discusses the legacy the Chiefs foundation team wants to leave for Super Rugby Aupiki future.

Black Ferns captain Les Elder grew up supporting the Chiefs but never dreamed of pulling on the jersey.

That wasn't an option.

But that will change next year when Super Rugby Aupiki kicks off a new dawn in women's rugby, giving young female players a Super Rugby pathway and a bridge to professional footy between provincial representation and the pinnacle of test rugby with the Black Ferns.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Les Elder wants Super Rugby Aupiki to be a competition that young female players dream to play in.

"It's just a massive honour and something I don't think we ever thought was coming to have a Super competition for women," Elder said after being named as the Chiefs’ first marquee signing, on Wednesday.

Next year's inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition is exciting for the current generation of players but more importantly, creates a professional pathway for tomorrow's stars.

Earlier this month, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the new elite four-team women's Super Rugby competition that will run for four weeks, beginning in March.

Back in May this year, Elder captained the Chiefs in a one-off game against the Blues at Eden Park but she said the 2022 competition was a significant jump for the women's game and she was proud to be involved in the beginning of the legacy for the competition.

And the 34-year-old loose forward, who was born in Taumarunui, says the current generation has a responsibility to add value to the women's game so young girls who watch the Black Ferns, the Chiefs or the Farah Palmer Cup are watching on and thinking "I'd love to be a part of that".

The full squad won't be named until later in the year but Elder said discussions with head coach Allan Bunting and other Chiefs staff around what they want the legacy of the first-ever Chiefs team to look like are already ongoing.

"What do we want to be remembered for? Who are we? What do we represent?

Phil Walter/Getty Images Les Elder celebrates the Chiefs’ victory over the Blues in a one-off Super Rugby game back in May.

"All those sorts of things are questions that we're starting to piece together now.

"Pretty cool to have that bestowed upon us, we have a responsibility to that and we're excited to fulfill that," Elder said.

The inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki comes at an important time for the Black Ferns with the Covid-19 delayed Rugby World Cup kicking off in New Zealand in October.

Given the current Covid-19 landscape, it's possible Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore and his selectors will pick their squad for next year's Rugby World Cup with limited tests in the lead-up, making the Super Rugby Aupiki competition a vital shop window for Black Ferns aspirants.

"I guess we know that test match rugby isn't guaranteed so something domestic that is probably a level up on FPC (Farah Palmer Cup) is really important for us to be able to build into the world cup,” Elder said.

Daniel Carson/Getty Images Black Ferns captain Les Elder has the pressing matter of the Northern Hemisphere tour before Super Rugby Aupiki.

"So really crucial for this competition, the timing of it's perfect and what we've seen from that one game with limited time together, there was a pretty decent level of rugby.

"So looking forward to jumping up a step."

Bunting said it was great to have a player of Elder’s calibre as part of the squad.

“Les is a very well respected individual and rugby player for what she says and has done on and off the field.

“She will be influential in what we are wanting to achieve. Les holds a lot of mana that will be invaluable for the development of this team.”

Elder is set to depart on Thursday with the Black Ferns squad as they embark on their end-of-year tour.